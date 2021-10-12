Covid-19: Fears childcare centre could close as five oppose jab mandate

All education staff who have contact with children must be fully vaccinated by January 1 (file photo).

The doors of two early childhood centres in Waikato could close if teachers don’t uphold the Government’s mandate and get vaccinated against Covid-19, says one business owner.

Five teachers across Hopscotch Childcare and preschool in Ōtorohanga don’t want to get the Pfizer vaccination, owner Charlotte Clapcott told Stuff, yet industry leaders have welcomed the move, saying it’s about keeping children safe.

“They would rather resign than get the vaccination ... and I’m not going to force them, I respect their decision,” Clapcott said.

The Government announced on Monday that all education staff who have contact with children must have had their first jab by November 15 and be fully vaccinated by January 1.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for large parts of the health and education workforces.

In the meantime, teachers who are not already vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly Covid-19 tests.

Clapcott who is pro-vaccination and double vaccinated herself supports her staff no matter their choice.

“I feel it's a breach of human rights, and it’s forcing someone out of a job,” Clapcott said.

It’s a blanket rule without thinking about the consequences that it will impact people's lives, she said.

“If push comes to shove, I have no choice but to let these people go. I can’t keep them if they don’t get vaccinated.”

That decision will leave her short-staffed and as a result, her business of 16 years, could close for good.

It took her six months to fill one staff vacancy and has an eight-month waiting list for child enrolments. She doesn’t know what will happen to the 120 children that will need an education, as other centres in the town are booked out, too.

Yet not all educators are upset with the news, some sighed with relief following Monday’s announcement.

Sarah Alexander, chief adviser to the Office of Early Childhood Education, said the Delta variant had given the Government no other choice.

“Delta is finding the unvaccinated people, and children can’t be vaccinated.”

It’s estimated there are fewer than 100 people in New Zealand who are unable to get the Pfizer vaccine for health reasons, mostly because of a history of a severe allergic reaction to one of the vaccine ingredients.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Liam Rutherford, president of NZEI, said the union supports the mandate in a move to protect the sector.

Liam Rutherford, president of the main education union NZEI, said the union supported the mandate.

“This is the best way to protect the sector, and we support the fact that high-risk professions need to roll up their sleeves,” Rutherford said.

As for those who don’t want the vaccine, Rutherford said there are a number of steps that can be taken before someone gets fired.

The union has a responsibility to its members to keep as many in employment as possible, by making sure they have access to fair employment processes.

It could mean they get shifted away from working directly with children, such as online learning, he said.

It doesn’t mean the union won’t be free of challenges but will be actively working with the Government to be certain this mandate is implemented fairly and safely.

Rutherford was “pleased to hear the minister say that they will support schools with managing short-term staffing needs, but the devil is in the detail and we have heard this before”.

“We and our members want a clearer path laid out on what the country’s new approach to Covid-19 will be. We need better communication from the Government and we need it quickly.”