Covid-19: How far do the vaccine mandates for education workers go?

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for large parts of the health and education workforces.

EXPLAINER: Sweeping vaccine mandates for the education and healthcare workforce announced on Monday put to bed weeks of speculation.

For education, school and early-learning staff that come into contact with children must get their first dose of the vaccination by November 15, and be fully jabbed by January 1, 2022 – or they are likely out of a job.

But new questions have cropped up, including how far the mandates extend: will it apply from the teachers working full-time in the classroom, to the person who mows the school fields once a week?

Many details are yet to be released by the Ministry of Education about how the mandates will work in practice for schools and early learning centres.

The mandate applies to all staff members working on site in schools and kura who "may have contact with children and students", and any community members who regularly come on to school grounds.

Who does the mandate cover?

A Ministry of Education bulletin sent to schools on Tuesday evening says the mandate applies to all staff members working on site in schools and kura who “may have contact with children and students”, and any community members who regularly come onto school grounds.

That includes teachers, teacher-aides, caretakers, administration staff and parent volunteers.

So parents picking up their children from school are not included.

Monique Ford/Stuff NZ Principals’ Federation President Perry Rush says he is compiling an “extensive” list of who might need to be vaccinated, including sports coaches, school bus drivers, cleaners, and board of trustee members.

But for a principal trying to figure out who is covered by the mandate, the list was already becoming “extensive”, NZ Principals’ Federation President Perry Rush​ said.

It included sports coaches, bible teachers, itinerant music teachers, school board of trustee members, school bus drivers, taxi drivers used by the school, or parents coming through the gates for parent-teacher interviews, Rush said.

“That has huge implications for how schools would collect that information and monitor it.”

It also raised the question of how schools would police who can and can’t come on to the school grounds, he said.

“My reading of the mandate, is that it is broad, it’s far-reaching beyond those just teaching in the classroom,” early childhood council acting chief executive Sue Kurtovich​ said.

A similar ministry bulletin sent to the early childhood sector on Tuesday evening said all education advisers, social workers and nurses, and learning support specialists must be vaccinated to be let on site.

The mandates provided much-needed clarity to parents, she said, but a few questions remained.

“If you had a cleaner who cleaned overnight, and they are not there when the children are there ... and what about the lawn mowing guy who comes on the weekend, are they included?”

Kurtovich said she expected it would become a “way of life” for early childhood centres that everybody coming on to the grounds would be asked for their vaccine certificate, which the centre must record.

How will the mandates be enforced?

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday those in the education and health workforce who refused to be vaccinated before the deadlines, “would not be able to work in those roles”.

There will be a limited number of exemptions granted, though the details of how that will work has not been released.

A register of all staff vaccinations must be kept by schools and education workforces by January 1, 2022, and all secondary schools and kura are required to keep a register for vaccinated students, but a child’s vaccination status won’t affect their ability to come to school.

The Ministry of Education did not respond to questions about how it would check schools’ vaccine registers, or provide clarity on the process if a teacher refuses a vaccine.

The day after the announcement, Rush had already heard of a teacher and teacher-aide who had handed in their resignation due to the vaccine mandate.

While he supported the decision protecting staff and students from the virus, he called for more information from the Government for schools to navigate the looming conflict situations.

Kurtovich said employment decisions would often come down to centre managers.

“Either they get vaccinated by the required dates, or they get re-deployed into other work that’s not covered by the order.

“That only leaves termination, there isn’t anything else.”

Supplied Waikato University law professor Claire Breen​ sats the sweep of vaccine mandates in the workforce is like “history being created”.

Employment lawyer Susan Hornsby-Geluk said recently workers who refused vaccination would likely be terminated without redundancy pay, as they could be classed as unable to fulfil requirements of their employment.

Waikato University law professor Claire Breen​ said the sweep of vaccine mandates in the workforce was like “history being created”.

“For a long time in New Zealand the idea is that there’s been no mandatory vaccination. Historically it’s largely been up to people.”

The danger and risk posed by the pandemic had forced a re-think, she said.