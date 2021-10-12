Covid-19: Principals forecast teacher resignations ahead of vaccination deadline

Cambridge Primary School principal Mike Pettit says schools need more detail on the mandated vaccination order.

It’s believed a teacher and a teacher aide are the first to hand in their notice after the Government announced mandated Covid-19 vaccination for schools.

New Zealand Principals Federation president Perry Rush said more resignations were likely as educators came to terms with the vaccination order made on Monday.

“I have been made aware of a teacher who has resigned and a teacher aide who has resigned this morning.

“I would prefer not to disclose that [where they are from] but I have been informed that that is the case.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cambridge East Primary School principal Hamish Fenemor said school boards and principals were caught in the middle between staff and the mandatory vaccination order.

School staff must have their first dose by November 15 and be fully vaccinated by January 1, 2022.

Rush said there were “almost no options” for alternative positions for the unvaccinated, teaching was not a job that could be fulfilled remotely long term.

And in that case employment would have to be terminated but principals needed more information to guide schools through the looming conflict situations.

“What occurs in a situation where a teacher does not want to be vaccinated, or does not want to take the test that they are required to take up until the point where they are expected to be fully vaccinated in January 2021?

“Principals are dealing with those sorts of questions from their teaching staff … but at this point do not have the right information to respond.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cambridge Primary School principal Mike Pettit said schools are waiting for advice on how to manage staff who do not want to or can’t be vaccinated.

Waikato Principals’ Association immediate past president Hamish Fenemor said the Government had made the mandate but schools were left to deal with the fallout.

“It’s the unknown of how far these mandates are going to reach.

“If we have a learning conference with whānau, do we have to get vaccination certificates for all of the caregivers and parents involved? What about when we go on camps?

“It’s just another layer of admin which will probably put us offside with some members of the community.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Clinical lead Steph Anderson says rather than arguing with the vaccine hesitant, stop and listen.

Fenemor said the association had fired questions through to the director of education for Waikato, Marcus Freke, and it hoped to have clarity over the next couple of days.

Fenemor is the principal at Cambridge East Primary School and said there was a possibility schools would have some staff who would choose not to be vaccinated.

“That leaves them in the position of not being able to work for us. That’s a tough one for the school which is in the middle of this and a difficult position for schools boards and principals.”

Cambridge Primary School principal Mike Pettit said the school had a voluntary register of vaccinated staff but that would now become “our register of fact”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Pettit said he was surprised by the vaccination mandate but also thought it was inevitable given how far the virus had travelled into communities.

He had written to the school’s 60-plus staff and asked if they could not be vaccinated, tested, or use PPE-like face coverings, to provide medical evidence for an exemption.

They may also be asked to show how they could “reasonably assure you that they are not at risk of transmitting Covid-19”.

Pettit had similar concerns to Rush, about what a school should do with a teacher who does not want to be vaccinated, or others who can’t for medical reasons.

But, in the short term, he had to worry about whether Waikato would move down to alert level 2 on Friday, giving just a day to set the school back up for the start of new term on Monday.

“A lot of schools will be putting in contingency plans for those big end of year events we would normally have, like prizegivings, swimming and athletics, camps.

“It could be well into term 4, at best, before we get into level 1 to do those activities.”