Auckland Uni staff to get $7m in bonuses, but money should go to student support – MP

A $7 million cash bonus which will be paid to University of Auckland staff should be shared with students facing hardship due to Covid-19, it has been claimed.

A one-off “recognition payment” will be made to about 5000 eligible staff in December, ranging from $1500 for people who earn up to $59,999 to $1250 for those earning $100,000 or more.

The cash was part of a surprise surplus, after the university’s financial forecast for 2021 was better than originally expected.

The decision felt “like a little bit of a slap in the face” for students who were struggling, or felt their degrees were “less valuable” than those who graduated before Covid-19 hit, Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick said.

In a statement to university staff, vice-chancellor professor Dawn Freshwater said the payments were instead of conducting individual performance reviews, as was done in previous years.

Supplied Auckland University vice-chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater says the money has been allocated in the “fairest and most equitable way”.

“We are confident that this approach is the fairest and most equitable way to recognise the work of all our staff.”

The cash would be paid to “all eligible academic and professional staff on permanent and fixed-term contracts”.

Tertiary Education Union president Tina Smith said the university’s revenue “through student numbers and research” had increased and its profit was $73.5m.

“They did that because the staff have worked themselves into the ground,” she said.

“Of course, they should be acknowledged. They have made $73.5m profit, and they are giving them less than 10 per cent, when they did probably 90 per cent of the work.”

Anamika Harirajh, president of Auckland University Students' Association, said throughout the lockdowns there were “incredible stories of staff going above and beyond” to support students.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick says students have been doing it tough.

“We absolutely think that they deserve some recognition and compensation for that,” she said.

“We also would have loved to see more support put in place for students. We are really hoping that some of the surplus will be put towards student support.”

A university spokeswoman said there was already a range of financial support for students to “recognise the challenges they have faced from the disruptions of Covid-19”.

Stuff University of Auckland staff will receive varying amounts of the one-off payment, depending on their salary. (File photo)

That included the Student Emergency Fund, the loan of laptops and devices, and the use of the Government’s Hardship Fund of Learners to support students who did not have suitable home environments for study, she said.

“The one-off payment for staff is a separate issue and has been implemented to recognise and reward staff for their extraordinary contributions during another very challenging and demanding year,” she said.

“It also recognises that staff have not had the opportunity to undergo our standard remuneration review processes for the past two years.”

“In isolation this is awesome,” Swarbrick, the Green Party spokeswoman for young people, said.

“Of course staff deserve compensation, it has been an incredibly challenging time,” she said.

“But this isn't happening in isolation, students are being told they can't return to campus, even if we do end up dropping down levels.”

The money could have been used to bolster the student hardship fund or allow a fee reduction for courses which have seen “substantial changes”, she said.

Andrew Lessells, president of New Zealand Union of Students' Associations, said it was “fantastic universities are recognising the tremendous workloads of staff” during Covid-19, but cash bonuses were “not necessarily the best solution”.

“There needs to be more work to ensure pay parity for staff and long-term work on how they get staff better contracts,” he said.

“We do welcome this, but we have questions about whether this is the best way to fix some of the major issues we have around pay.”

There was “significant student hardship” at the moment, he said.

“It would be great if universities could use this new-found attitude of kindness towards students as well and make sure their student hardship funds are adequate and fit for purpose.”