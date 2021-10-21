Covid-19: Universities investigating vaccine mandates for staff and students

Victoria University is considering instituting vaccine mandates for staff and students to enter its campus in 2022.

Universities are seeking legal advice and feedback to see if they can implement a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for staff and students on campus next year.

Many universities in Australia and US are allowing only fully vaccinated staff and students on university grounds.

Te Herenga-Waka Victoria University of Wellington vice-chancellor Grant Guilford​ told Stuff the university was considering compulsory jabs for staff and students to enter campus, but had not made any decisions yet.

“We are going to look at the feedback in terms of the vaccine mandate for the halls of residences. We are beginning to talk to our unions, academic board and student association.”

The university would need to do a formal risk assessment for the spread of Covid-19 on campus, and undertake a formal consultation process.

The university would need to do a formal risk assessment for the spread of Covid-19 on campus, and undertake a formal consultation process.

With 22,000 students coming from all over the country, there was a “likelihood” infectious diseases on campus could spread – with face-to-face teaching and lectures a big part of university life.

Melbourne University, Monash University, La Trobe University, The University of New South Wales are among Australian universities implementing a vaccine mandate for entry onto campus in coming months.

More than 100 colleges across the United States are requiring students to be fully vaccinated, according to the New York Times.

Victoria University is allowing on fully jabbed staff and students to live at its halls of residence, because the risk of spread in such close proximity was too great.

Guilford said he could see mandates becoming “the direction of travel” for New Zealand universities.

“We need to go through a very careful process. This is not something we can just do because other countries are doing it.”

The university had to balance individual rights to education, with the health and safety of the community.

“If you are going to take away that personal freedom you have to do it with the best information, and the community’s health and needs at the forefront.”

Victoria University was the first tertiary institution to require only students and staff fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to live in its hall of residences from next year.

A privately owned hall in Dunedin, Selwyn College, will also require only fully immunised residents.

Guilford said Covid-19 had a high risk of spreading in halls, where students lived as closely as family.

Stuff The University of Auckland said it had consulted staff on a draft vaccination policy, but would not provide details to Stuff on what the policy was.

Other universities Stuff contacted did not confirm whether they would impose Covid-19 vaccine mandates for campuses.

A University of Auckland spokesperson said it was consulting staff on a proposed vaccination policy and reviewing “extensive” feedback, but would not say what the policy was.

Waikato University vice-chancellor Professor Neil Quigley​ said the university had sought legal advice about its vaccine policy, but were waiting for guidelines from the Tertiary Education Commission.

Canterbury University executive director of people, culture and campus, Paul O’Flaherty​, said the university was “strongly encouraging staff and students to get vaccinated”.

It was working alongside its independent accommodation partners about regulations in the 10 halls of residences.

“Together we will continue to implement practices that prioritise the safety and wellbeing of student residents and will follow the Tertiary Education Commission guidelines relating to mandatory vaccinations as they are developed,” O’Flaherty said in a statement.

Otago University, Lincoln University, Massey University and AUT said they were either seeking Government advice or watching for Government guidelines on tertiary education vaccinations.

supplied VUWSA president Michael Turnbull: A healthy and safe student body is always something VUWSA is going to support, and if a vaccine mandate makes that easier I think that’s something VUWSA would support.”

But Universities New Zealand chief executive Chris Whelan​ said it was currently left up to individual universities to grapple with health and legislation and decide on vaccine requirements.

“We would like to see much clearer expectations from the Government and to see those expectations in regulations or legislation, so it’s enforceable.”

Victoria University Student Association President Michael Turnbull​ said: “A healthy and safe student body is always something VUWSA is going to support, and if a vaccine mandate makes that easier I think that’s something VUWSA is going to support.”

But Turnbull said the university should help those students left behind by the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out – including those in isolated areas, or hard to reach groups – to get vaccinated.

“Really fundamental to this is ensuring groups of students who we know weren’t part of the first wave of vaccination, are not barred from accessing higher education.”

Minister of Education Chris Hipkins, the Ministry of Education and the Tertiary Education Commission were approached for comment.