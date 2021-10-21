Telling parents they need to be vaccinated to see a teacher was incorrect, says principal

A Christchurch principal says he will remove a social media post informing parents they will need to be vaccinated if they want to meet with a teacher one-to-one from November 15.

Confusion around Covid-19 rules has seen a school tell parents they will need to prove they have been vaccinated before they can meet their child’s teacher.

Another school is “misleading” parents by blaming alert level 2 for not allowing them to attend sporting or cultural events.

Ross Willocks, principal of Queenspark School, in north Christchurch, wrote on the school’s Facebook page that the vaccination policy would be introduced on November 15.

“If you would like to meet and talk with a teacher at length, one to one, then this will need to be arranged beforehand and you will be asked for proof of your vaccination status,” he wrote.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Hamilton's Fraser High School not doing face-to-face teaching in Covid-19 level 2

* Coronavirus Q&A: What does Covid-19 alert level 3 mean for secondary schools?

* Mother's school pickup panic after child, 5, boarded bus with new friend



From January 1, “apart from the quick process of dropping off and picking (up), all adults will have to show evidence of a double jab”.

The post was made in error and would be taken down, he told Stuff.

“That's incorrect, so we're going to correct that,” he said, adding that schools are under a lot of pressure and a lot of information is “subject to interpretation”.

“We're getting messages from Wellington by the day, this is on top of our core business. It's a busy time for schools at the moment.”

123RF Parents have been told they cannot attend some events at a Christchurch school under level 2.

However, when asked if there was too much information being sent to schools, or a lack of clarity, he said “it’s very clear, and it’s good information”.

“I've got no problems at all.”

At Christchurch’s St Albans School, parents have been told they can’t attend athletics days, prize-giving ceremonies and a folk dancing event.

But Daniel Wright, whose son is in year one, said not allowing parents to attend disadvantaged them and their children and was “misleading” as it was not consistent with Ministry of Education rules.

“We understand that we are at level 2 and there are different rules, but the ministry has put out specific guidelines which says that these events can still take place,” he said.

“I'm not the only parent that got a bit outraged about it.”

“There are no restrictions to the degree that the school is saying there is.

According to the Government guidelines school events performances, cultural events and sports can continue under level 2.

“Ākonga (students) and teachers do not need to physically distance. But parents, carers and whānau who visit the school should try to keep 2 metres apart from people they do not know,” says the Covid-19 website.

St Albans School acting co-principals Jo Lidstone and Glen McKenzie said the school had told its community parents would not be able to attend athletics days and end of year assemblies under alert level 2 restrictions based on advice from the ministry.

That advice, sent to the school on October 13, states: “While there is discretion in what you may do at alert level 2 (subject to meeting public health requirements), we encourage you to consider adopting a similar stance to government decisions more generally – that is, take a precautionary approach when deciding whether to host a gathering or large event...

“Even if your event is considered to be for education purposes, unless it is really necessary to give effect to the curriculum, we recommend you avoid such events until alert level 1. An example of this is prize-givings – though they are an important aspect of school life, they are not a curriculum requirement.”

In a statement, Lidstone, McKenzie and the school’s board said: “We can understand that this is disappointing for parents and caregivers, as it is for the students and the school to not be able to invite our wider school community to such events as we usually would.

“However we are grateful that our tamariki are currently still able to take part in these events and activities.

“We are continually seeking and observing updated advice from the ministry and have communicated to parents and caregivers that decisions on these events will be reviewed if there is any change of alert levels or change to Government restrictions or advice.”

The Ministry of Education did not reply to a request for comment.