Retiring principal reflects on years of triumph, challenge and heartbreak

Tawa College principal Murray Lucas will step down at the end of 2021 after 20 years in the job. He was a high-school student at the school in the 1960s, and worked in his first teaching job there.

Thirty-one years inside the grounds of one school has given Murray Lucas a life full of surprises.

A troubled teen who arrived after an expulsion is now studying medicine.

A young woman determined to study at Harvard is now preparing for her move to America.

And the two cricket-playing brothers, who each scored centuries, walking off the pitch to hug their dying father at his last match.

The Tawa College principal can easily recall moments of triumph, challenge and heartbreak at his “turangawaewae”.

He will step down from the role at the end of 2021. After 20 years as principal, it was time to give someone else a chance. Andrew Savage will take over in January 2022.

All together Lucas has spent 31 years at the college. He was a high school student there from 1966, and it is where he started his career as a maths teacher in 1976.

“It’s been really unique, some of the people that I taught have become the parents and dare I say – one or two grandparents – of students that are here at the moment.

“That’s just a real privilege to be part of this community and to see the strengths develop through a family.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Lucas says no two days are the same. Pictured, left to right, are Year 13 students Olivia Monk, 17, Raihaan Dalwai, 18, Jacob Quinn, 17, Harry Wong, 18, Danny Sneyd-Utting, 17, and Charlotte Tomkies, 17

Lucas has also taught at Naenae College, Hutt Valley High School and was deputy principal then principal at Horowhenua College, before coming back to Tawa College as principal.

The 68-year-old will transition into part-time work.

Tawa College had always had a sense of community, Lucas said, given its geographical position, and the fact it did not cross over with other high schools in its zones.

The roll has stayed between 1100 to 1400 since the 1960s, with a diverse student population.

In 2021, 465 of the 1460 students identify as coming from 75 different countries; 279 identify as Māori and 286 as Pasifika – Lucas believes that is a real strength.

“This is so important to celebrate where people are from. The students are not numbers – they are people – and they all have their heritage which they are proud of.”

The education system has changed radically since Lucas was at school in the 1960s.

“It seemed to me – and it was no different from other schools – that education was being done to us, rather than working with us.”

“With” was a crucial word in education, he said. Whether that be communicating with a student when they’ve made a mistake, or listening to them.

“A number of our Pacific Island students came in and spoke to the staff in a professional situation, sharing with them their education goals, and their culture – including their commitment to the church, their enjoyment of humour and their desire to do well and to have their culture respected.

“That would have been unheard of in my day, to enter the inner sanctum of the staff room.”

Both teachers and students had to be vulnerable with each other at times, he said.

The diversity of subjects has expanded: It is no longer just maths, science and English. Students can pick classics, art, legal studies, or psychology.

Social media, family breakdown, and mental health struggles have become more apparent – at times being a principal can be “lonely”, and the pressures on the job are only increasing.

But 45 years on, Lucas still finds the profession incredibly varied, one full of optimism.

“I just taught my year 9 class at the beginning of the day and at the end of it, five or six of them said ‘thank you very much Mr Lucas that was really helpful’, well I never dreamed of that years ago.

“The majority of our young people are really insightful, courteous, polite and want to make a difference. I am incredibly excited about their future.”