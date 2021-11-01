'I know the kids are hungry': Teachers say it's wellbeing, not learning, worrying them in lockdown

When lockdown hit, it wasn’t the thought of online learning which kept Lou Reddy awake at night - it was his students’ wellbeing.

Reddy is the tumuaki (principal) of Wesley Primary School, a 172-student kura in the central Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill.

About 70 per cent of families have needed help with food during lockdown, with many parents losing the casual hours they relied upon for groceries.

“I know the kids are hungry,” Reddy said. Children are quick to pick up on stress when money’s tight, he said.

READ MORE:

* Play dough flour delivered to solo mum to feed four kids in lockdown

* Covid-19: Children 'to miss out' as lockdown cuts off food-in-schools programmes

* Principals gear up for rough year as more families struggle with back-to-school costs



“Their mum and dads might never tell them, ‘We’re down to our last dollar’, but they know. They open up the fridge, they can see there’s milk and bread missing. What do they do? They ask their teacher for help.”

For Reddy, this isn’t a display of the need in his community, but of the courage of children and the generosity of people making sure no-one goes hungry.

Getting food parcels out is a team effort. Peter Leilua’s ARK project, KidsCan, local churches, charities, foodbanks and other schools have all pitched in. In the first days of lockdown, it was Reddy’s mate stumping up $2000 from his business which got them through.

“It's energising for me to know that even at our darkest moments during the last lockdown… people have come to the table,” Reddy said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Deputy principal Shelley Saunders, ARK Project’s Peter Leilua and Lou Reddy prepare for the vaccination event.

On Saturday, they ran a vaccination event with kai parcels and they will run another on November 20.

The children at his school are incredibly resilient, he said, but he worries about the lasting impact of lockdown and food insecurity.

“They’re having to grow up faster than they would,” he said.

Jayne Irwin, deputy principal of Waimahia Intermediate in Clendon Park, south Auckland, said “people are doing it tougher this time”.

When they asked who needed a food pack from KidsCan, it was a shock to hear from families who “would never have asked in the past”.

Last lockdown, a handful of families needed help - this time it was a quarter. Many responded “almost instantly”, a sign of how much the food was needed.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Food parcels ready to go out to families of Wesley Primary School.

With primary students into their eleventh week away from school, parents are struggling without the breakfasts, lunches and snacks children normally get at school.

“You can imagine the grocery bill in some households,” she said.

Julie Chapman, KidsCan founder, said families in hardship were “bearing the brunt of the pandemic”.

The charity has restarted its deliveries to high schools and early childhood centres that have opened at level 3 and is working to get food out to families whose schools remain closed.

To donate, go to KidsCan.org.nz.