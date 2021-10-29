'Stigma can stick': End to decade-long battle as NZ's first memorial to conscientious objectors is unveiled

Archibald Baxter, author of We Will Not Cease.

A decade long battle to open New Zealand's first national monument for conscientious objectors came to an end on Friday, with Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson acknowledging that “stigma can stick”.

Hundreds of people attended the opening of the National Memorial for Conscientious Objectors in Dunedin on Friday, which was unveiled along with the Archibald Baxter Peace Garden, named after the country's most prominent conscientious objector.

Kevin Clements, chair of the Archibald Baxter Memorial Trust, pointed at a soldiers’ memorial situated on the Otago Peninsula and visible from the site.

That memorial acknowledged those who lost their lives in war, and “the soldier up there can look down here on a very different kind of memorial”, he said. “A memorial [to those] who chose a very different path, and had to have a different kind of courage, and who had to say ‘no’ to war.”

It had been a ten-year journey to develop the memorial for Baxter and all of New Zealand's conscientious objectors, with two earlier selected sites being rejected.

The RSA objected to the proposal for a site at the city’s Anzac Ave, while the Otago Museum Reserve also attracted opposition, Clements said.

The site on the corner of George and Albany Streets in Dunedin featured a sculpture and memorial garden made possible by donations and grants.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins also noted the resistance to the project “from institutions within the city, sadly, and elements from the community in itself”.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff The Archibald Baxter Peace Garden in Dunedin was unveiled on Friday.

On a personal level he said that he himself received a white feather – a sign of cowardice – in an envelope after wearing a red and white poppy on Anzac Day.

He noted the irony of being accused of cowardice from a person who sent a letter without a return address.

The sculpture was an abstract expression of what Baxter, the father of poet James K Baxter, endured over his non-fighting stance in World War I.

Baxter and others endured what was known as “Field Punishment Number One” or more commonly referred to as the “crucifixion by soldiers”, Clements said.

FRANK FILM Love in the time of anti-war – Frank Film tells the story behind New Zealand’s first pacifist memorial.

But today the barbaric treatment of those men would be more likely known as “state-sponsored torture”, he said.

The men were tied to poles erected near the frontline. Baxter wrote of that experience: “I have suffered to the limit of my endurance, but I will never in my sane senses surrender to the evil power that has fixed its roots like a cancer on the world.”

Deputy Prime Minister Robertson acknowledged that the year Baxter was born was the year of the invasion of Parihaka, known for its passive resistance.

Many of those prisoners were sent to Dunedin, and “we must never forget our histories and where we began as a country in the cause of peace and peaceful resistance”.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff Kevin Clements, chair of the Archibald Baxter Memorial Trust, at the opening of the National Memorial for Conscientious Objectors in Dunedin on Friday.

More than a century ago, nearly 100 Māori men were punished for defending their land rights in Taranaki and sent to Dunedin for hard labour.

Robertson appeared visibly moved when he addressed the families of conscientious objectors, noting that “stigma can stick”.

“All those families, thank you to your relatives, thank you for what they did for the cause of peace, and thank you for being here today and acknowledging that cause.”

Supplied The initial design of the Archibald Baxter Memorial on the corner of George and Albany Streets in Dunedin.

The memorial also recognised to those who endured “trauma and hurt”, he said.

The memorial symbolised somebody who was bent, but also the great attempt to stand upright.

Baxter’s granddaughter, Katherine Baxter, said it was a “long awaited day”.

To family members of conscientious objectors, “this is your place”, she said.

A temporary sculpture of Baxter appeared at Frank Kitts Park, Wellington in 2016, and prompted calls for a permanent place to honour conscientious objectors.