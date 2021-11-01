Wellington College principal Gregor Fountain resigns

Wellington College principal Gregor Fountain has been principal at the secondary school since 2018.

The principal of one of New Zealand’s oldest high schools has resigned.

The Wellington College Board of Trustees announced Wellington College principal Gregor Fountain has resigned and would be leaving the school at the end of this school year.

Fountain has been principal at the large secondary school since 2018 – before that he was a history teacher, and has been cited by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as one of her defining influences.

In a post on the school’s web page, board chair Cameron Harland said the school and its community would be extremely sad to see Fountain leave.

“The Board of Trustees is grateful to Gregor for the extraordinary work that he has done for our school and our school community over the past four years, including managing through the complexities of Covid.

“He has brought all his skills as a progressive and future-focused educator to the role, and our school and our school community will continue to benefit from his vision and energy.”

Harland said the school had gone from strength to strength in academic, sporting and arts performance under Fountain’s leadership.

Developing a much more inclusive school community had been a big part of the work, Harland said.

Fountain was deputy principal of Wellington College from 2009 to 2013 and principal of Paraparaumu College between 2012 and 2018.

He will join the team at School Kit, supporting its work resourcing schools and teachers to deliver engaging learning activities for students, including for the new Aotearoa-New Zealand Histories curriculum.

Fountain was a history teacher both at Wellington College and other schools. He previously taught Jacinda Ardern history at Morrinsville College, and she cites him as a key influence.

Ardern has previously said Fountain taught her "to question where my opinions came from because a lot of my opinions came from my parents".

In a statement, Fountain said he was leaving confident that the school was in a strong position.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve this school community, to lead change in important areas and maintain our honourable traditions.

“I love this school, its young people and the wider Wellington College community. It has been a privilege to be the first Old Boy of Wellington College to hold this position.”

He was looking forward to the next phase of his career, with a continued focus on young people.

“My new role starts the next phase of my career and brings together the areas that I love most - education, young people and serving the community.”

Harland said they were starting the search for another experienced leader.

“We will be looking for someone with the skill and passion to educate and empower our young men and continue to build an inclusive community,” he said.