Early childhood educators call for pay parity

NZEI Te Riu Roa union member Karyn Flett was joined by a group of Southland parents and educators at the intersection of Tay St and Elles Rd, in Invercargill, on Saturday as part of the national #Loud4ECE protest.

Early childhood educators earn up $16,000 less than their kindergarten counterparts despite holding the same qualifications, kaiako (teachers) say.

That's why NZEI Te Riu Roa union member Karyn Flett took to the streets on Saturday, supported by a small group of Southland teachers and parents, as part of the union's National Day of Action for pay parity.

“It’s time that people who’ve gone and got a degree and are doing the same job should get the same pay,” Flett said.

“We need to make sure people know, and that Government hears us.”

Early childhood centres operate on a different funding model to kindergartens and primary schools, Flett said, and the previous government had put a freeze on funding.

“It's been an ongoing issue for a very long time.”

Early childhood kaiako do an important job, Flett said: “The first 1000 days are the most important in a child’s development.”

But the pay disparity meant the already stretched sector was losing teachers, she said.

“Teachers are leaving. They’re burnt out from feeling undervalued and underpaid. Few people are going into training because they see what it’s like.”

The union is calling for the Ministry of Education to make a firm commitment to fund pay parity for early childhood teachers in the 2022 budget.

Minister of Education Chris Hipkins committed $170 million to deliver pay parity for early childhood teachers, but once details of the pay parity scheme were announced in September, the union said it did not cover all educators.

Education Institute president Liam Rutherford said at least 5300 teachers were excluded from the plan, based on their pay scale.

Employers must opt into the scheme, and only 62 per cent of early childhood centres in New Zealand have done so; the union reported.

The Ministry of Education did not respond to questions about pay parity for early education teachers on Monday.