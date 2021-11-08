Covid-19: Second case at Mount Albert Grammar School, classes move online

Students at Mount Albert Grammar School have been sent home for the year after a second student tested positive for Covid-19.

The school was closed last week after a student tested positive, and opened for three days as senior students returned for exams.

But on Monday, school principal Patrick Drumm sent out a message to parents telling them school was wrapping up for the year after another student returned a positive test.

Drumm told Stuff it was a “rapidly evolving situation” and he had made the tough decision to call time on the school year for any classes on campus.

The student was at school on November 3 and 5 and was considered infectious during these times, he said.

The school is working with public health officials to determine close contacts, while the school is also looking to determine casual and casual plus contacts.

Drumm said the student who had tested positive had “done all the right things”, and urged any students with symptoms to get tested.

From Tuesday, classes and exams will move online, which Drumm said would be less disruptive as formal classes were set to wind up soon anyway.

He said it was disappointing for students to finish their time at school by isolating at home, but everyone was realistic about how the pandemic could upend plans.

“It was a fantastic restart last week, and then we got some not so great news today.”

Last week the school was shut after the Ministry of Education advised the school late on Sunday, November 31 that a student was confirmed as a positive case and had attended classes from October 26 to October 28.

The news came on a day when Aucklanders found out they would get a few more freedoms when the city moves to alert level 3 step 2, from Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the decision on Monday, and also confirmed Auckland would likely leave lockdown and move into the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system, from November 29.

Under this stepped approach, retail will be able to open in Auckland as well as public amenities such as museums and zoos. The change was flagged last week.