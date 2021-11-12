Covid-19: Rise in home schooling registrations linked to Covid-19 and 'social engineering'

A sudden surge in people wanting to home school their children has being partly attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A rise in people wanting to home school their children is being put down to unease among some families about “social engineering” in schools, opposition to Covid-19 vaccine mandates, and lockdown experiences.

Principal of Home Schooling New Zealand, Todd Roughton, said there had been a dramatic increase over the past six weeks in the number of people the organisation had signed up for home school qualifications.

“In a normal month we would register about 15 families. In October alone we’ve registered 86.”

The national charitable trust had also had two or three times more enquiries than normal, Roughton said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 14-year-old students get vaccinated while skipping class for hot chips

* Covid-19: Education Minister Chris Hipkins 'awake at night' over Delta spread in schools

* School teacher: 'I won't be getting Covid-19 jab'



Three “very distinct things” seemed to have come together for the people contacting them, he said.

“With the lockdown, people are seeing what’s coming home from school, and they’re absolutely shocked at the degree to which standards have slipped from when they went to school.

“Number two are Covid-related issues, where people are not happy about vaccination either side of the fence. One dad rang and he said ‘my nine-year-old daughter went to school, first thing she’s asked to do is sit down with the class and write a letter to Jacinda Ardern to tell Jacinda ways that they can convince other children to get vaccinated’. He said ‘irrespective of how I feel, I really think it is very wrong to politicise my child like this’.”

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for large parts of the health and education workforces. (Video first published on October 11, 2021)

The third factor was the “social engineering agenda” in schools, Roughton said.

“There are so many families who haven’t had a platform to speak ... and they’re voting with their feet. There are stories from all over the country about this, the whole idea of fluidity in gender.

“There is a great silent group of New Zealanders who don’t like this.”

Monday is the deadline for school and early childhood education staff and parent helpers to have had their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, under the Government’s vaccine mandate for the education and health sector.

A rural school in the top of the South Island told Stuff several parents indicated they would pull their children out of the school – with one family having tied that to the Government’s Covid-19 response.

The principal of the school, who didn’t want to be identified, said he thought the school was going to lose some students, and expected other schools would be in the same position.

Other schools in the area contacted by Stuff said they were aware of the situation but were not directly affected, or suggested Stuff called the Ministry of Education.

The ministry confirmed there had been an increase in home schooling applications in the region.

But the numbers were “still quite a low proportion of the school community” overall, Nelson/Marlborough/West Coast director of education Andrea Williams said.

Carers were not required to give a reason for their application to home school students, she said.

For nationwide figures, the ministry referred Stuff to its most recent information; data showing an overall net increase of 619 students between 1 July 2019 and 1 July 2020.

Hautū (leader) of Operations and Integration, Sean Teddy, said the ministry was “strongly encouraging schools to support their school community to make an informed decision about vaccinations, and support their staff and students to be vaccinated”.

“The Government’s priority is to have as many eligible New Zealanders vaccinated as possible,” he said.

“It is the best way to keep our communities safe.”