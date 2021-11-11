December graduations cancelled again at the University of Otago

The University of Otago has cancelled its December graduation ceremonies due to Covid-19.

The university confirmed the move in an email from registrar Chris Stoddart to students on Thursday morning.

“Having given this careful consideration, including looking at alternative graduation formats, we do not believe we would be able to provide graduates with an appropriate graduation experience under current and expected restrictions,” he wrote.

“We are also aware of the public health risks inherent in running graduation events at this time.”

Graduations were also cancelled last December due to a threat, which affected thousands of students including those from Otago Polytechnic.

A 22-year-old woman later admitted threatening to commit an attack at the University of Otago.

The charging document alleged she threatened a violent act of a “magnitude surpassing the March 15 Christchurch mosque massacres”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Ross and Sarah Morrison travelled from Guam to attend their son Cory’s graduation in Dunedin.

The latest cancellation would affect all December ceremonies at the University of Otago.

Students would have until November 22 to defer their graduation to next year, or could elect to graduate in absentia, Stoddart said in the email.

Graduands would still be able to hire regalia, collect certificates and have photos taken on campus if they were in Dunedin on their graduation dates next month, the email said.

“University leaders and councillors are saddened to not be celebrating with our successful graduands in the usual manner but believe this is the right decision at this time.”