Student dishes up bread to fellow students to help alleviate exam stress

Lewis Goldby, a third-year engineering student who has been dubbed "bread boy" by fellow students, has been making bread and bringing it into university every night since exams started.

An engineering student is using the fruits of his bread making hobby to feed hungry fellow students during exams.

Lewis Goldby, 20, first started his late-night campus bread drop-offs during the university’s exams season in June.

“It started as something nice to do for people and has just grown from there,” he said.

He got such a good response from students that he brought loaves in every night for the rest of the exam period, and started again when the end-of-year exams season began last week.

And he has no plans to stop his bread making routine any time soon.

READ MORE:

* 'Unexpected spike' causes headache for online exam takers at Otago University

* Student alleges 'widespread and organised' exam cheating at University of Auckland

* The week in good news: voters, artists and rescuers



“I feel like people have been really positive, and I’d like to keep doing it for more exams,” he said.

Every evening during an exam period, Goldby – a third-year student at the University of Canterbury – starts the same nighttime bread making routine in the tiny kitchen of his flat.

He lets his dough rise in his hot water cupboard before it goes in the oven to bake, knowing it’s ready when his kitchen fills up with the smell of freshly baked bread.

Once the bread is ready, Goldby walks from his student flat to the university campus, where he leaves it in one of the engineering buildings, a popular hub for students studying for their exams.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Goldby has been making bread since he was a Year 13 student at school.

Students have become so used to his nightly delivery that the bread is often gone in minutes after he drops it off – with some even bringing their own garlic butter in anticipation.

Fellow engineering student Dinuk​ Samarsinghe​ said the bread was “the best part of the night”, but students had to get in quickly when it arrived as it disappeared fast – and was always disappointed when he missed out on a piece.

Arts student Audrey Sora Imachi Sugahara​ said she had smelled the bread around the building for the past week, but it was her first time grabbing a slice.

She said she loved it and “would for sure be back again”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff He makes his bread in the small kitchen of his student flat, before dishing it out to fellow students at university.

Liam Young said coming in to study for engineering exams could be “really rough”, and Goldby’s bread “really helps through the night.”

He said he was going to miss it after the exam season finished.

While many Kiwis picked up bread making in lockdown last year, Goldby has been a keen baker since he was a hungry Year 13 student.

Over three years later and he’s loyally stuck with the same recipe he first started out with, and has no plans to change it up.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Despite having a busy schedule at university himself, Goldby has no intentions to give up his hobby any time soon.

Goldby said he uses bread making to relax from his busy study schedule and enjoys the creativity it brings.

“It makes me really happy,” he said.

He likes baking bread as it’s a “good all-rounder”, and is something most people like eating.

“I enjoy baking, and then other people enjoy eating it, so it's a win-win situation.”

His advice to people who would like to try making bread of their own would be to just give it a go.

“It’s a lot easier than it's made out to be,” he said.

University of Canterbury senior external relations adviser Margaret Agnew said the university had arranged various activities to help students prepare and look after themselves during the exams period.

These included fruit and snacks giveaways, wellbeing webinars, and ‘Golden Ticket’ prizes that had been hidden around the Central Library for students to find and exchange for chocolate.