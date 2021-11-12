New research identifies key to discouraging procrastination

A recent study has found that the key to discouraging people from procrastinating lies in the length of the deadline. (File photo)

The key to discourage procrastinating is to set a short deadline, or no deadline at all.

This was the finding of a recent study done by researchers at the University of Otago.

Researchers tested the effect of deadline-length on task completion, and found those working with no deadline or a short deadline tended to not procrastinate.

Professor Stephen Knowles, from the Otago Business School, Department of Economics, said the study began after he and his colleagues became interested in helping charities raise money.

“Many people procrastinate. They have the best intentions of helping someone out, but just do not get around to doing it,” said Knowles.

Their research involved participants completing an online survey in which a donation goes to charity, and they were given either a week, a month, or no deadline to respond.

The study found responses to the survey were lowest when participants were given a one-month deadline, and highest when no deadline was specified.

No deadline and the one-week deadline led to many early responses, while a long deadline appeared to give people permission to procrastinate, and then forget.

Knowles wasn’t surprised to find that specifying a shorter deadline increased the chances of receiving a response compared to a longer deadline.

Supplied/University of Otago Professor Stephen Knowles, of the University of Otago Business School, says people who are given a longer deadline tend to procrastinate more than those giving a short deadline or no deadline at all.

But it was interesting that they received the most responses when no deadline was specified, he said.

“We interpret this as evidence that specifying a longer deadline, as opposed to a short deadline or no deadline at all, removes the urgency to act, which is often perceived by people when asked for help. People therefore put off undertaking the task, and since they are inattentive or forget, postponing it results in lower response rates.”

It was possible that not specifying a deadline might still have led participants to assume that there is an implicit deadline, said Knowles.

Knowles hoped his research could help reduce procrastination.

The research has been published in Economic Inquiry.