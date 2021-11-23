Investigation uncovers historical abuse of students at St Peter's School, Cambridge

The apology issued by St Peter's School, Cambridge covers historical cases of sexual, physical and emotional abuse against former students. At the time of the abuse, St Peter’s was a boys-only boarding school.

A prominent Waikato secondary school has apologised for cases of historical abuse against former students by former staff.

St Peter’s School, Cambridge said an investigation uncovered 19 individual notifications of historical abuse between 1936 and 1981, relating to eight former staff members.

The trust board acknowledged and apologised for historical cases of sexual, physical and emotional abuse against former students, board chairman John Macaskill-Smith said in a statement.

“Today we have communicated directly to all alumni to say we are sorry to all former students who suffered abuse while in our care, and for the failure of St Peter’s to protect them from such abuse.”

At the time of the abuse, St Peter’s was a boys-only boarding school; it went co-educational in the 1980s.

Some former staffers concerned have died, Macaskill-Smith told Stuff, but a couple spent periods of time in jail or are in jail for offending of this nature.

Macaskill-Smith said the victims all suffered some type of physical abuse, but he would not give further information.

St Peter’s had contacted all the survivors it could, and Macaskill-Smith was unsure if criminal charges would arise from the apology.

“A lot of the people are no longer with us, and the police currently require the notifications to come from people who were directly involved.

“But we will support any individuals who do want to come forward.”

St Peter’s decided in 2018 to research all notifications of abuse and, in 2019, trustees contracted independent clinical and forensic psychologist Dr Suzanne Blackwell to review the documents, a statement said.

It had uncovered the 19 cases of abuse, but Macaskill-Smith said the board acknowledged there could be more undocumented cases.

He hopes the apology goes towards helping victims recover.

“We can, as an institution, hand on heart say we are sorry and offer them a range of support in terms of their recovery,” he told Stuff.

Support the school has in place includes a specialised counselling service.

“We have a group of psychologists who are trained in providing support for people who have suffered this kind of abuse.”

Macaskill-Smith said the school struggled with the timing of the apology.

“It’s been a big year with Covid, and it certainly disturbed the exam process, and we were concerned with the timing in terms of having an impact on current students. But we felt really strongly ...we had the information now, and it was the right time to come out and make the apology really public.”

Safeguards that had been added by the school in recent years and reviewed by Blackwell included replacing solid doors with glass doors and making meeting spaces open with glass frames.

“We’ve also invested in ongoing child abuse prevention training for our staff, while implementing a range of child abuse prevention policies, procedures and notification processes.”

Several past students have already thanked the school for its apology, Macaskill-Smith said.

Child abuse prevention and safeguarding was openly discussed with students now.

“We want them to understand that abuse in any form is not tolerated at St Peter’s.”

Macaskill-Smith said the school encouraged any alumni who experienced abuse at St Peter’s to access a confidential listening service it had set up.

“For many of those former students, the school’s acknowledgement of abuse and apology comes many decades too late,” he said in a statement.

“But I want to speak directly to those individuals today: When you come forward, be certain that you will be heard, you will be respected, and you will be cared for with compassion.”