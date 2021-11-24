Former St Peter's students contact Abuse in Care Royal Commision

St Peter's School, Cambridge offered former students who had been abused at school a public apology on Tuesday.

A number of former students of a prominent Waikato high school have approached the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry.

On Tuesday, St Peter’s School, Cambridge, said an investigation had uncovered 19 individual notifications of historical abuse between 1936 and 1981, relating to eight former staff members.

The trust board acknowledged and apologised for historical cases of sexual, physical and emotional abuse against former students, board chairman John Macaskill-Smith said.

St Peter’s had contacted all the survivors it could, and Macaskill-Smith was unsure if criminal charges would arise from the apology.

READ MORE:

* Investigation uncovers historical abuse of students at St Peter's School, Cambridge

* Survivors call for new Government entity to hear allegations of institutional child abuse

* Senior leader at exclusive St Peter's School, Cambridge, resigns after unexplained absence



Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry chair Coral Shaw said they’d been following the reports of the historical abuse at the private boarding school.

“We have already heard from many former St Peter’s Cambridge students and I would encourage other survivors of abuse at the school, or other faith-based boarding schools, to reach out to us and share your experiences.”

The Royal Commission is investigating historical abuse in faith-based care, including faith-based boarding schools such as St Peter’s.

“Apologising to survivors for the abuse they suffered is just one small step towards redress for what they went through while in the care of the State or faith-based institutions.”

The Royal Commission is currently working on its own redress report and recommendations after public hearings and rounds of consultation, including wānanga.

“The report will look at how to best meet the needs of survivors of abuse in care, to ensure their mana is restored.”

The report will be delivered to the government next month.

St Peter’s decided in 2018 to research all notifications of abuse and, in 2019, trustees contracted independent clinical and forensic psychologist Dr Suzanne Blackwell to review the documents.

The commission encourages survivors of abuse in faith-based institutions to contact them on 0800 222 727 or contact@abuseincare.org.nz to find out how they can contribute to our investigation.