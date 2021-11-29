Rugby headgear study extended to include young female players

Professor Nick Draper is researching whether headgear can prevent collision-related injuries in young rugby players.

A world-leading study to test the effectiveness of rugby headgear will now include female players, who are generally more at risk from concussion.

Led by University of Canterbury (UC) professor Nick Draper – who is also an experienced junior rugby coach – the two-year trial will investigate whether headgear can help prevent collision-related injuries in junior rugby players.

The research will see the players undergo MRI scans and wear mouthguards which record tackle impacts.

It was initially set to only include male teams, but Draper has secured extra funding to expand the investigation to include more than 20 players from the Prebbleton Rugby Football Club Under-17 Senior Girls’ team.

READ MORE:

* World Rugby, NZ Rugby combine to undertake 'ground-breaking' head impact study

* Young rugby players can suffer subtle brain damage from just three games, study finds

* Coronavirus: NZ health researchers fear loss of funding due to Covid-19



Existing research suggests females are more at risk from concussion, he said.

“I think what we’re doing now will be world-leading in terms of collecting data on young male and female players and being able to compare the results.

“Three-quarters of our active rugby players are juniors, so developing a deeper understanding of collisions in rugby is a really important area of research.”

Draper, whose three sons all play rugby, said there are likely to be significant differences between male and female rugby players beyond factors such as players’ size and running speed.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Professor Nick Draper with his three rugby-playing sons, Sam Draper, Joe Draper and Matt Draper.

The project has been backed by Prebbleton Rugby Football Club, and Senior Girls’ head coach Kevin Scovell said the players are keen to be involved.

“It’s a great study to be part of because concussion is such an important issue. It will also mean that we’re one of the most well-looked after teams in the union,” he said.

“The club fully supports this research and has allowed us to go ahead with it.”

The study will begin during next year’s rugby season and will also include male junior rugby players at the Waihora Rugby Club in Tai Tapu.

The players can choose whether they want to take part wearing World Rugby approved NPro headgear, or without headgear.

They will also wear special mouthguards equipped with sensors to measure peak accelerations that occur during collisions at training and in matches.

“Collision events”, which will also be videoed, will be recreated in the laboratory to assess their impact.

Supplied Draper is inviting players from Prebbleton Rugby Football Club Senior Girls’ team to join his study into the effects of collisions in the sport. Team members Izzy Scovell and Hanna Alsop are keen to be involved and have the support of head coach Kevin Scovell.

The extra $120,000 funding has come from the Neurological Foundation. The foundation’s head of research Dr Sarah Schonberger said Draper’s project provide significant data for concussion research and healthcare.

“As we see growing evidence from adult contact sport that head injuries increase the risk of neurological disorders, we want to do everything we can to make sport safer and reduce the risk of our athletes experiencing these disorders in the future,” she said.

“We are really excited to not only be supporting a study in young people, but young female athletes.”

Learning more about the effects of head impacts on both males and females from a young age offers the “greatest chance of protecting them from neurological disorders in the future”, Schonberger said.

Draper initially secured more than $100,000 funding from Canterbury Medical Research Foundation (CMRF).

MRI scans will be carried out on the players pre-season, post-season and after any concussive collision as part of the research.

Supported with a grant from Pacific Radiology, the scans will help detect any changes in the brain as a result of collisions.