Top award 'incredibly humbling', says Christchurch music teacher

Derren Coles, head of music at Avonside Girls’ High School, has been named in this year’s National Excellence in Teaching Awards.

He’s played in some of the finest concert halls in Europe, the United States and Japan, but a Christchurch music teacher says he was shocked and humbled to be named among New Zealand’s top teachers.

Derren Coles, the head of music at Avonside Girls’ High School, was one of five educators honoured in this year’s National Excellence in Teaching Awards (NEiTA).

He received the Futurity Parents’ Award and when he opened the official email, he was so surprised he “thought it was spam”.

“It was such a bolt from the blue,” he said.

“It's really rewarding because you come to school, and work really hard every day, and for that to be noticed is incredibly humbling.”

The school has “a broad music department’, he said, which includes an orchestra, a jazz band, and a ukulele group.

“I think what has won people over is the amount of time and effort I've put in above the norm to keep that programme running.”

Raised in England, Coles was a professional musician, playing clarinet in orchestras around the world.

“Music has been my life since the age of ten,” he said.

“There was a time when I was studying in London when I was playing the clarinet for ten hours a day. That passion and dedication is now something that is part of my teaching life.

The Awards, which are now in their 27th year, recognised a range of recipients from beginner teachers to long-standing principals, across New Zealand.

Coles was nominated by Pip Smith, who has two daughters at the school in years 9 and 12.

“I was elated for him,” she said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Coles received an Apple Award and this year’s Futurity Parents’ Award at the National Excellence in Teaching Awards.

“It was really nice for him to experience that recognition.”

There were several events that led her to make the nomination, she said.

“During lockdown last year, he had the whole class there, and it made me wonder what is it about this guy that has made the whole class attend his Zoom sessions,” she said.

“He has a level of care that goes beyond what's required.”

Coles has instilled his huge passion for music within his students, she said.

“It's not just at an academic level, it's at an emotional level. I think he just caters to all kinds of learning.”

NEiTA chair Allen Blewitt said this year’s winners have demonstrated the transformative impact teachers can have, despite the many challenges they face.

“Lockdown and school closures presented risks of isolation and loss of motivation for many youths,” he said.

“Each of our very worthy recipients demonstrated how their teaching helped students thrive in many and innovative ways.”

