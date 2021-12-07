Covid-19: Teacher wellbeing plummets and workloads rise due to pandemic

Principals and teachers feel unhappy, overworked and unsupported amid the Covid-19 pandemic, new research from the Education Review Office (ERO) shows.

Wellbeing and workloads have been negatively impacted by Covid-19, with principals of smaller schools and younger teachers struggling the most.

The report showed the impact didn’t stop at the school gates: just 57 per cent of teachers reported being satisfied with their lives, compared to 86 per cent of New Zealanders overall.

David White/Stuff The latest lockdown came when Auckland schools were still recovering from 2020. (File photo)

It was worse for teachers and principals in Auckland. During the Delta outbreak, principals reported stress and exhaustion were very high, especially for teachers with young families or those living alone.

READ MORE:

* Māori-medium education thrived during lockdown, leading the education sector by example

* Schools will feel impact of 2020 lockdowns in 2021, Education Review Office warns

* Violence, long hours, and stress: The state of New Zealand's teaching workforce



ERO’s deputy chief executive Ruth Shinoda said findings from June and July showed Auckland hadn’t recovered from the impacts of Covid-19.

“That just seems to have magnified in the most recent lockdown – a lot more pressure, a lot more stress.”

Shinoda said she was surprised by how much wellbeing had decreased from 2020 to 2021 – from 62 per cent of teachers saying they were happy at work to 56 per cent.

That was particularly concerning in particular pockets of the workforce, she said.

Teachers under 35 years old were three times as likely to say they were not happy at work, compared to those over 46.

Only 57 per cent of principals in small schools were happy at work compared to 72 percent of principals in very large schools.

The research included surveys of almost 1800 principals and 686 teachers after the 2020 lockdown, and interviews with staff at 740 schools during and after the 2020 lockdown.

There were follow-up surveys in winter 2021 of more than 1200 principals and 427 teachers, as well as 27 interviews with school leaders during the 2021 lockdown.

Shinoda said teachers and principals were “putting themselves on the line” for their communities in the pandemic.

“That’s what’s burning them out.”

Tra Nguyen/unsplash Just 56 per cent of teachers reported being happy at work.

One principal wrote: “I feel like there is a huge responsibility on principals to ensure everyone in the school has good and supported wellbeing.

“As a beginning principal (seven weeks in when we went in lockdown) there wasn’t a lot in place to ensure my wellbeing was looked after.”

In June and July 2021, a third of teachers and a fifth of principals felt their workload was manageable.

That had worsened from last September, when 42 per cent of teachers and 26 per cent of principals felt their workload was manageable

At the same time, principals and teachers reported feeling less supported this year than they did last year.

“We really are going to need to support teachers and principals next year,” Shinoda said.

ERO’s recommendations included preparing for a mix of distance and classroom learning, planning for staff absences due to Covid next year, and providing more wellbeing support for teachers and principals.