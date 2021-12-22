All Ara students and staff must be fully vaccinated from February 14

Anyone can report a reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine - which means you should take the numbers being shared online with a grain of salt.

All students and staff at Ara Institute of Canterbury must be fully vaccinated before teaching commences next year.

People will need to have their first jab by January 24 and be fully vaccinated by February 14, 2022.

Unvaccinated people – who do not have a Ministry of Health approved vaccine exemption – will be unable to enter Ara campuses or facilities from that date.

It had not been decided what would happen to unvaccinated students and staff, but Darren Mitchell, Ara’s acting chief executive, said it was “not a no jab, no job, no study policy”.

The decision followed consultation and the “majority of submissions” supported the mandated vaccination policy, a spokeswoman said.

Ara is the latest tertiary provider to introduce a vaccine mandate after Te Pūkenga – the Crown entity that has overall management of the country’s 16 polytechs – said anyone visiting its sites “must be fully vaccinated unless a local risk assessment determines otherwise”.

GETTY/PICTURE ALLIANCE Ara Institute of Canterbury is the latest polytech to introduce a vaccine mandate.

Ara has around 16,000 students studying at campuses in Christchurch, Timaru, Ashburton and Oamaru and Mitchell said it “was not an easy decision to make”.

“It is our genuine intent to work with every individual who may be impacted by this policy to explore all feasible options to enable them to continue to engage with employment or study.”

The aim of the policy was to reduce the risk if the region was placed “in and out of red traffic light restrictions”, he said.

“This will not be good for anyone, and vaccination is the key to avoiding that scenario.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Ara Institute of Canterbury has six campuses throughout the South Island.

The decision was announced this week to ensure students and staff had time to get fully vaccinated and “to allow people time to assess their options over the holiday break”, Mitchell said.

“Ara acknowledges that vaccination is a personal choice. However, we also have an obligation to provide a safe environment.”

At least five of New Zealand’s16 institutes of technology and polytechnics have introduced vaccine mandates.

They are Wintec in Waikato, Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, Toi Ohomai (which has campuses in Waikato and the Bay of Plenty), and Otago Polytechnic.