NCEA results are released on Thursday, here's what you need to know

High school students across the country have been eagerly awaiting their NCEA results.

More than 160,000 Kiwi students will receive their all important National Certificates of Educational Achievement (NCEA) results on Thursday.

After another year disrupted by lockdowns – especially for schools in Auckland, Northland and Waikato – the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) has introduced measures recognising the problems caused by Covid-19.

Students can access results through the NZQA website from Thursday, with about 750,000 personalised exam booklets and digital exam entries having been marked.

As well as their results, students can see how many learning recognition credits (LRCs) they have earned and whether they have been awarded course endorsements, a certificate endorsement or university entrance.

As in 2020 – when measures were introduced to address problems caused by the nationwide lockdown –the 2021 LRCs were based on the number of credits achieved during the school year.

In Auckland, Northland and Waikato every student will have an unexpected event grade entered for them by the school. The grade has been based on school work and assessment completed by the student throughout the year.

Students outside of Auckland are also eligible for LRCs.

RNZ NCEA results are out and it appears most teenagers overcame the disruption of the pandemic and did well in the national qualification.

An NZQA spokesperson said it had extended its call centre opening hours until 8pm on Thursday.

“Extra staff [will be] ready to answer specific queries students may have about their NCEA results.”

Students across the country sat exams in November and December last year and for the first time will be able to access their marked exam papers online from January 31, rather than receiving them through the mail.

“After marked papers are available, students can apply for a review or reconsideration if they believe an error has been made in marking,” an NZQA spokesperson said.

“Results for New Zealand scholarship exams are on track to be released on 10 February, with the announcement of top scholar award winners soon afterwards.”

There are three levels of NCEA certificate. Students typically work through levels 1 to 3 in years 11 to 13.

The NZQA call centre can be contacted on 0800 697 296, through the website’s ‘chat’ function, or by emailing helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz.