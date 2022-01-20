NCEA attainment down on last year as exam non-attendance rises due to Covid-19

NCEA results are out and it appears most teenagers overcame the disruption of the pandemic and did well in the national qualification.

The number of students who have successfully gained National Certificates of Educational Achievement (NCEA) is sightly lower than last year but up on 2019, according to provisional data.

There was also a 16 per cent increase in students absent from exams – most profoundly in Northland, Auckland and Waikato.

About 160,000 students who sat NCEA last year are now able to see their results on the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) website.

As with previous years, there are “high loads on the student portal”, but NZQA says there have been no delays for students in accessing their results.

Nationally, 27.3 per cent of students were absent for an externally-assessed standard in 2021, compared to 11.5 per cent in 2020.

As expected, Northland, Auckland and Waikato was significantly affected by Covid-19, with students absent for 43.2 per cent of externally assessed standards, compared to 10.7 per cent absence across these three regions in 2020.

Andrea Gray, NZQA deputy chief executive (assessment), said it was anticipated “Covid-19 would have a considerable impact on (exam) attendance”.

“Although this data is provisional, NZQA expects that across NCEA levels 1, 2 and 3, and university entrance, overall 2021 attainment will be slightly lower than in 2020, but higher than in 2019,” she said.

“This suggests the interventions put in place to support students following lockdown last year were largely successful.”

The 2021 NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams were held from November 22 to December 14. This was two weeks later than initially planned, to provide more time for students to prepare after the Covid-19 lockdown. The overall operation of exams proceeded as planned.

In addition to seeing their grades from Thursday, students will be able to access their marked examination papers online from January 31.

Attainment is provisional at this stage, as students have an opportunity to request a review or reconsideration of their exam papers, additional results can be received from summer school programmes, and schools may submit corrected or late-reported results from internal assessment.

Analysis of attainment data will be completed in April, once results are finalised.

The NZQA call centre can be contacted on 0800 697 296, through the website’s ‘chat’ function, or by emailing helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz.