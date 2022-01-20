'Surprised and happy': Wellington students receive NCEA exam results

Tawa College head student 2022 Cedar Porteous said she was pleased with her exam results, which she eventually hopes will help her on the way to getting a scholarship to university.

As high schoolers around the country opened NCEA exam results with trepidation, Cedar Porteous​ was keeping it in perspective.

Like 160,000 other students, 17-year-old Porteous received her results on Thursday – and approached the delights and disappointments with resolve.

“I was surprised and happy with my overall result, I got my excellence endorsement, and if I want to get a scholarship for university that helps me towards that goal,” said Porteous who is her school’s head girl for 2022.

Following a disruptive academic year, national pass rates are expected to drop from 2020, but rise from 2019, according to NZQA, though a detailed breakdown has not yet been released.

There was also an increase in those skipping exams around the country – under half (43.2 per cent) in Covid-hit areas, including Northland, Auckland and Waikato, sat external exams, compared with 10.7 per cent the year before.

The increase in non-attendance at exams was seen right around the country, rising from 11.5 per cent to 27.3 per cent.

Porteous was slightly disappointed with results for English and Maths, though she was expecting that to be the case.

Every exam was a learning experience, she said.

“I’ve grown a lot this past year, I’ve learnt it’s OK if I have a downfall, it’s all part of the journey.”

Seventeen-year-old Olivia Ediriweera​ agreed.

“You learn from your mistakes, what works and doesn’t work.”

Seventeen-year-old Olivia Ediriweera said many students put pressure on themselves to achieve highly in NCEA exams.

Planning to head to Palmerston North for a science degree, the former student at Wā Ora Montessori School in Lower Hutt was pleasantly surprised by chemistry – “a particularly tricky” exam.

Trying to learn science subjects remotely through lockdowns was tough, she said.

“Some people have the family pressure they have to deal with, but I think students these days put quite a bit of pressure on themselves, and struggle if they don’t have to live up to that pressure.”

Teachers, principals and paediatricians have spoken about the impact repeated Covid-19 lockdowns have had on wellbeing and learning.

Pass rates are tracking above 2019 results – when NCEA attainment was at 70.6 per cent for level 1, 77.5 per cent at level 2 and 67.3 per cent at level 3.

Andrea Gray, deputy chief executive of assessment at NZQA, said 2021's results showed the Covid-19 measures the authority put in place was successful.

NZQA’s Andrea Gray​ said that suggests measures put in place in 2021 – such as delaying exam start dates, with the option of unexpected event grades – were “largely successful”.

And so far, domestic enrolments at Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University had increased since 2021, acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Rawinia Higgins​ said.

The university offers provisional admission for students who have missed out on university entrance. Students can partially start studying a Bachelor’s degree and will be supported to develop core skills, Higgins said.

If students pass that course in the first semester, they can continue studying towards their degree.

“Don’t lose heart if you haven’t done as well as you wanted,” Massey University professor of learning and assessment Roseanna Bourke​ added.

It appears high school students aren't deterred by Covid-19 disruption – enrolments at Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University have increased in 2022 for domestic students.

Students have just been through two years of uncertainty and change.

“They’ve dealt with that, and they got to remind themselves they have been successful in getting themselves through school, and getting themselves through NCEA, they have a lot to be proud of,” Bourke said, who is also a clinical psychologist.

The education system trains young people to understand learning through grades, but that loses the bigger picture of why we learn.

“Ultimately while grades are a vehicle to gain entry into vocational learning programmes or university, it won’t define how successful they will be in the areas they choose to work in.”