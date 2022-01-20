Former Christchurch head boy says students outside Auckland should have had more help during NCEA exams

Former Riccarton High School head boy Silas Zhang says more support should have been offered to students by NZQA.

Students outside of Auckland should have been given greater help during their final exams to recognise the problems caused by Covid-19, a former Christchurch head boy says.

National Certificates of Educational Achievement (NCEA) results were released on Thursday for more than 160,000 students. By 4.30pm, just over 67,000 had logged in to check their results.

The number of students who successfully gained NCEA was sightly lower than last year but up on 2019, according to provisional data.

After another school year disrupted by Covid-19, the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) introduced measures to recognise the problems, however they differed across the country.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff 2021 Riccarton High School head boy Silas Zhang says the timing of last year's lockdown was worse for students than the longer lockdown in 2020.

In Auckland, Northland and Waikato every student had an unexpected event grade entered for them by the school, based on work and assessment completed by the student throughout the year.

Students outside of Auckland were eligible for learning recognition credits (LRCs) due to the August lockdown and the subsequent disruption caused by alert level restrictions.

But Silas Zhang, head boy at Riccarton High School in 2021, said more help should have been provided to address the timing of the lockdown.

“It was a much more major disruption, in my opinion, than it was in 2020,” he said.

“When NZQA took into account the number of days in lockdown they didn't take into account when we went into lockdown.”

Although it was “really important to acknowledge Auckland students”, he said, “they got a lot more support”.

“We had the learning recognition credits, and then the exams were pushed two weeks back. A lot of students felt that wasn't quite fair.

“I feel like a lot of students would agree with me on this.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Former Linwood College student Phoenix Evans says the Covid-19 disruptions had created some difficulties.

Phoenix Evans, who studied at Linwood College and received overall excellent endorsements, said the 2020 lockdown was “a lot worse, being closer to exams”.

“That's when we were doing a lot of our preparation for them.

“I know a lot of my peers have been challenged by the lockdown, some didn’t have access to devices, but the school helped by giving them out.”

NCEA results are out and it appears most teenagers overcame the disruption of the pandemic and did well in the national qualification.

Burnside High School principal and Canterbury West Coast Secondary Principals' Association president Phil Holstein said he was happy with the measures introduced by NZQA.

“At the moment the results are individual-based, we will get a summary for our school later,” he said.

“I am hugely supportive of the adjustments that NZQA have done in response to Covid, particularly in the varying situations between Auckland and the rest of the country.”