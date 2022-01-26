Hutt Valley High’s ‘toxic’ buildings to be replaced with 26 new classrooms

Rows of modern Portacoms will house students while replacement classrooms are being constructed.

A “massive” rebuilding effort is under way at Hutt Valley High School, which has been guaranteed 26 new classrooms to replace those condemned by toxic mould.

The Lower Hutt school shut 16 classrooms in 2021 after unsafe levels of black mould were discovered in the school’s C Block, forcing some classes to be held in the hall and library, and hundreds of senior students to work from home for parts of the year.

English, ICT, media studies, and commerce classrooms closed, along with a dance studio and bathrooms. The students affected returned to face-to-face teaching late last year and were spread across different buildings.

The rebuild starts at the fenced-off Block C – the site of the toxic mould at the centre of the school – where teams are now removing asbestos. Demolition is scheduled to start in April, when students are on school holidays.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Hutt Valley High School Principal Denise Johnson is pleased all students have a place onsite in 16 portable classrooms, while building work goes on.

Principal Denise Johnson was pleased with the progress being made.

A dance studio and drama studio will be ready early on in the year, along with the opening of a new technology block, which is being restored after a fire.

Rows of 16 portable classrooms were installed on school grounds later in 2021 to house English and maths students, in place while the classrooms are constructed.

“That was the bit that felt good for us, because now we know everyone has a home, everyone has a place onsite,” Johnson said.

The speed and pace of the Ministry of Education action on the portable buildings was brilliant, she said.

“We know the wheels of rebuilding a school – that’s a long journey.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Hutt Valley High School's C Block will be demolished later this year.

Johnson said the overall project was “massive”, it also included remediation for long-term roofing and cladding issues which will be replaced over the next few years. Designs for outdoor courtyards are also in train.

“We are hoping for lots of courtyard spaces where people can gather, because everyone finds their niche around here.

“The architect has talked a lot with us, so we are hopeful, but it’s not at that point yet.”

Matthew Tso/Stuff Luke Thompson, 17, who studied from home for part of 2021, says it is great to know everyone can fit in at the school.

Senior student Luke Thompson said he was looking forward to a year without interruptions – whether from Covid-19 or school buildings – in his last year at the school.

The portable classrooms were comfortable, he said.

“It’s great to know everyone is going to fit in at the school.”

Thompson, 17, studied at home for a term and a half.

“Working from home is not comparable to working at school, it’s nowhere near as productive – so this is a good thing.”

Johnson said while the number of new classrooms had been confirmed by the Ministry of Education, the design was still to be released.

The school, which has a roll of about 1700, has asked for the new classrooms to be broken up into curriculum precincts.

“We are hoping for big rooms, with sliding doors that we can open and shut,” she said.

A master plan mapping out phases of the school’s construction and design should be released by March, Johnson said. Part of that would be subject to roll growth.

In 2021, the Ministry of Education said it could have done more to test the air in the school, after a school-commissioned Cove Kinloch report showed the potential for mould growth in 2019.

A number of other schools in the Greater Wellington region also have buildings undergoing remedial work, including Wainuiomata High School, Taita College, Mana College, Wellington East Girls’ College, Wellington Girls’ College and Onslow College.