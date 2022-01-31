Nelson school’s swimming programme faces the axe even after record drownings

Schools with pools are finding it harder to access funding they had been getting to teach children aquatic skills, Water Safety New Zealand says.

It seems “ludicrous” a successful school swimming programme might have to be scrapped after summer’s high drowning toll, a primary school principal says.

Hampden Street School principal Don McLean said the Nelson school would likely not run the “Water Skills for Life” lessons when it started back next month. The programme had helped many of its students gain water survival skills over several years.

Funding distributed to the school to help it pay for the lessons in its pool had been cut, disadvantaging the school’s many refugee students and those new to New Zealand, from places where swimming was not part of the culture, he said.

“There are kids who live in the middle of town here who haven’t been to the beach,” McLean said. “So the first time they go to the Maitai River to one of those deep holes, they’re going to find it a bit challenging. That really worries me.”

Figures from Water Safety New Zealand this month showed the drowning toll for the official holiday period was a 180 per cent increase on the five-year average. Over the Christmas and New Year holiday period, 14 people have drowned, the worst figure since 1982-83.

“This year would be a year where I’d say let’s prioritise their swimming, and make sure there’s funding available,” McLean said.

Hampden Street School principal Don McLean says his school probably won't be able to run a programme teaching students water safety skills, after it stopped receiving direct funding for the lessons.

Sport Tasman said it stopped distributing the funding for the primary school programme to schools with pools – the majority in the top of the south – after funding from the Government initiative KiwiSport, “dissolved” about a year ago.

Sport Tasman’s spaces and places general manager Tony Thomas said schools without pools across its region (Nelson, Tasman, Marlborough and Buller) still received funding for the programme, provided by Water Safety New Zealand.

Schools with pools could apply to the Tū Manawa fund introduced by Crown entity, Sport New Zealand, for help to deliver swimming lessons through a local provider, Thomas said.

Over the Christmas and New Year holiday period, 14 people drowned, the worst figure since 1982-83.

But McLean said he wasn’t willing to set up new lessons, only to then be turned down from the fund – which “was prioritised to lower-socio economic families” – and be left with the tab.

Free professional development to teachers at schools with pools, offered by Water Safety NZ and Swimming New Zealand, wasn’t an acceptable substitute, he said.

School teachers had to take their entire class for lessons, when the programme saw a maximum of seven students per lesson with a professional tutor, he said.

“Even if a teacher was a really good swimming coach, they wouldn’t be able to, with a class of 27, be able to do justice to doing swimming lessons with kids,” McLean said.

The school also still had to pay for the pool, including running costs and maintenance, he said.

“We don't have time for cloak and dagger; there’s funding there, and then not having it there. They need to be upfront and say yes there’s funding again, or this is the new sort of funding and this is how you go about it.”

Mourners gather beside the Manawatū River to remember Mu Mu, 27, and Blae Ler Paw, 11, who both drowned there on December 29, 2021.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the top of the South Island was not the only region where schools with pools were finding it harder to secure the investment they had been getting through KiwiSport.

Local investors needed to be found to help schools bring in professional instructors as had happened in some schools in Auckland, until the Government could provide greater financial support, he said.

Sport New Zealand rangatahi lead, Roger Wood, said it made funding for Water Skills for Life available through Tū Manawa, rather than the contestable KiwiSport funding, because about 20 per cent of that funding was going into learn-to-swim programmes – a curriculum area– when the fund was designed to provide a broader range of opportunities in sport for young people.

“The Ministry of Education funds the delivery of the curriculum and the costs associated with that, and obviously the aquatic skills up to the age of year 6 is a significant part of the curriculum in schools.”

But having the Government stump up more cash wasn’t the only solution, he said.

“There’s been somewhere north of $20m to $25m gone into learn to swim programmes through KiwiSport over the last 10 years. And if you look at our drowning statistics over the Christmas period, it doesn’t seem to have made a really significant impact.

“There’s a bigger conversation here around learning to swim generally.”