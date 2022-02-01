Covid-19: Omicron heaps pressure on stretched communities as school term starts

Volunteers at KidsCan have packed a record number of food parcels for schools going back after Covid-19 lockdown. (Video first published in July 2020)

As schools head into the third year of pandemic uncertainty, low-decile principals say people have little understanding of the challenges their students face.

Tāmaki College in the Auckland suburb of Glen Innes got a third of its students back on campus in 2021, and principal Soana Pamaka is expecting similar numbers this year.

When it came time to log on for remote learning during lockdown, the school saw about the same number.

Behind that were myriad challenges, such as students living in crowded houses without a quiet space to work, having to log off Zoom to help with chores, or needing to prioritise earning a wage over studying, Pamaka said.

Kathryn George/Stuff A lot of young people have challenges at home that make studying near impossible, Soana Pamaka says. (File photo)

Thirty-eight Tāmaki College students left school to take up jobs to support their families in 2021.

“The reality is sometimes for our kids NCEA is not the priority. The priority is the situation at home,” Pamaka said. “Someone's mum or dad or auntie lost a job, the income is cut – that's the reality.”

KidsCan/Supplied Schools are expecting families to be under growing financial pressure as Omicron spreads. (File photo)

The school partnered with Pacific Futures Ltd, creating a scholarship to provide desks in students’ homes, and paying the equivalent of a student’s wages so they could take days off to study.

But the biggest challenge for Tāmaki College students wasn’t devices or connectivity, but a space to learn in a home sometimes shared by 10 or 11 people, Pamaka said.

“I'm talking about a good space, a silent corner, a desk, all of those things that would support learning from home, a lot of our community don't have that.”

To create a haven for home study, the college was working with Tāmaki Regeneration to instal cabins in their backyards, with six families identified to benefit so far.

At Centennial Park School in Te Kuiti, principal Kevin Ikin said he saw the stress of children’s living situations impacting their mental health.

Parents had lost jobs or shifts, money was tight, kids were home and eating more, and four siblings were working in one room, he said.

“All those things have huge impacts.”

And it wasn’t just about trying to get schoolwork done. With families living together to save on rent, when Covid tore through the small Waikato town late last year, people had no hope of self-isolating, Ikin said.

That forced families into managed isolation and quarantine facilities, where many spent Christmas.

“I’m hopeful nothing like that happens again.”

The financial impact of the pandemic on the community had been “huge”, he said, with work drying up as rents increased and food prices “skyrocketed”.

He worried concerns that were “ticked off” in 2020 would roll back round in 2022.

Bevan Read/Stuff Centennial Park School is minimising back-to-school costs such as uniform and stationery. (File photo)

During the first lockdown, the school got devices out to all students – but now they were starting to break, he said.

Families were connected to the internet for free – but now they had to start paying for it.

The school was minimising stationery and uniform costs and also provided food, shoes and jackets through KidsCan.

Pamaka and Ikin agreed it was vital to have agencies supporting schools to take a personalised approach for their communities.

The support had to be given with “great sensitivity”, Pamaka said.

“That hinges on the good relationships that we have built, so that they feel we are supporting because we're a part of their whānau.”

