Construction work on $23m Taranaki college rebuild pegged to start mid-2023

Construction to "rightsize" Spotswood College has yet to begin, but work is happening behind the scenes. (File Photo)

Work continues behind the scenes regarding a much-needed upgrade of deteriorating classrooms at New Plymouth’s Spotswood College.

However, construction work is not on the cards to begin until the middle of next year.

In July 2020, the Government announced funding under its National Education Growth Plan, which committed millions of dollars into the upgrade of the nation’s schools across a ten-year period.

One of the schools to benefit, to the tune of $23 million, was Spotswood College.

READ MORE:

* Walking showcase for contemporary jewellery set to start

* Lessons from lockdown incorporated into school's transformation

* Spotswood College principals reunite in lead up to 60th jubilee in April



The money was dedicated to “rightsizing” the co-education secondary school, replacing classrooms deemed to be in poor condition.

At the time, design work was mooted to begin in the middle of 2021.

Scott Evans, Ministry of Education infrastructure and digital leader, said it was working closely with Spotswood College on a master plan which would reflect the “significant investment” previously announced.

“Although progress has been impacted by the Covid-19 alert levels, we anticipate preliminary design starting later this year.”

Stuff Spotswood College principal Nicola Ngarewa is looking forward to the rebuild getting underway. (File Photo)

Evans said the redevelopment would include a new block for both general and specialist teaching spaces, as well as upgrades to “key infrastructure services”.

Another issue to be addressed would be remediation of leaky buildings on site, and facilities deemed surplus to requirements would also be rationalised, Evans said.

However, the school still faced a wait until the plans came to fruition.

“It is too early in the project to provide an estimate for the start of construction, but at this stage we estimate appointing a main contractor in mid-2023,” Evans said.

Spotswood College principal Nicola Ngarewa said a hui about the redevelopment project was due to be held this week.