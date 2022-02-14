"It's something I always expected," says student after Covid-19 case at University of Canterbury

The Covid-19 case was confirmed at University of Canterbury’s Ilam Apartments building at the weekend.

Four students and one member of staff have been identified as close contacts after a confirmed case of Covid-19 in a University of Canterbury (UC) accommodation building.

The student who tested positive for the virus arrived at UC on Saturday, they are now self-isolating offsite.

UC has introduced a vaccination mandate requiring students and staff to be fully vaccinated to enter campuses from February 21, when semester one teaching begins.

The Covid-19 case – thought to be the Omicron variant – was identified as a person staying in Ilam Apartments, a complex that offers independent living for up to 847 student residents, from first-year to postgraduate level.

READ MORE:

* University of Canterbury student, Dunedin primary school community member test positive for Covid-19

* 'I was quite shocked': Asian community falls behind in race for Covid boosters

* Less than half fully-protected: Covid vaccine lag among under 35s



A University of Canterbury spokesperson said some students have yet to arrive at their accommodation.

“All UC-affiliated halls of residence require a valid My Vaccine Pass for all staff, residents and visitors.”

UC’s main campus is in Ilam, one of the lowest vaccine boosted suburbs in Christchurch, along with nearby Upper Riccarton, Riccarton West and Riccarton South.

About 9400 people aged 12-plus collectively live in these four suburbs. About 7400 of those people are now eligible for a booster, but only 2400 have got it (about 33 per cent).

By comparison, the area in Canterbury with the highest uptake of boosters is Kaikōura. Some 1500 people there are eligible for a booster and 1100 of them have had it – an uptake of about 73 per cent.

RNZ With Omicron now in the community, the government's message has been clear: get your booster.

Stuff spoke to students who live at UC’s halls of residence. Among them was Louis Rowell, 18, who said he was "a little bit alarmed at first" but the systems in place seemed to be robust.

“We heard that the person had been immediately contacted by the Ministry of Health, and they were quarantined,” he said.

“There's been good email contact with us to let us know what's happening, and we're constantly reminded to scan when we can.”

Many students would not yet be eligible to receive the booster, he said.

“Quite a few people had (the first injection) quite late, I think. I am not eligible for another month and a bit.”

Product design and biology student Campbell Tonkin, 19, said most people he knew were planning on getting the booster shot.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch has about 9400 people aged 12-plus collectively live in Upper Riccarton, Ilam University, Riccarton West, and Riccarton South. About 7400 of those people are now eligible for a booster, but only 2400 have received it.

With so many students coming to UC from across the country, a confirmed case “was bound to happen”, he said.

Engineering student Sichan Seong, 21, agreed.

“It is something I always expected,” he said.