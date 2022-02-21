Millions in tertiary hardship cash was never paid to students

University student Rimu Bhooi was already struggling to pay the bills, and then their part time work stopped due to Covid-19 restrictions (first published September 2021).

More than $2.5 million of Government Covid-19 hardship money has not been paid out to the tertiary students it was intended to help, despite some struggling to pay bills and buy food during the pandemic.

The Government announced the $20m hardship fund for learners in 2020 to help students buy digital devices and get online. Of the $19.5m allocated to 120 organisations in the 2020/21 financial year, only $17m was actually given to students.

Late last year a further $20m was pumped in the fund, which the Government said could be used to help students facing any kind of hardship that interfered with their ability to study, including technology-related costs for remote learning.

The New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) says the “inaccessible” process meant money is “sitting in a bank account”.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Yoobee Colleges has sites in Auckland, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch, including a campus in Colombo St.

Andrew Lessells, president of NZUSA, said the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC), which allocates the money to education providers, operated a "high-trust model" but had “no concrete claw-back scheme”, to ensure unused money was returned.

“At the very least it's sitting in a provider’s bank account, making things look good,” he said.

Other organisations "tied themselves in a knot" by making the criteria for funding “too inaccessible”.

“There are some providers who are just being very cautious with the funding and not allocating because they don't know if they are going to get any more.”

There is “genuine need” among students, but many tertiary providers had not communicated that the money was available, he said.

Joshua Hoehne/unsplash A total of 34,895 tertiary students were supported by the hardship fund in 2020/21.

“It's laughable to even think that there's any institution that doesn't have students who are in hardship.”

The TEC has since changed its allocation procedure and now requires tertiary providers to apply for the funding, detailing how much they need and the number of students they would support.

Gillian Dudgeon, deputy chief executive delivery at the TEC, said all eligible Tertiary Education Organisations (TEOS) were encouraged “to consider learner hardship and need, and apply for this funding if appropriate”.

“The first $20m ... was allocated based on a formula to all eligible TEOs. Some did not accept the funding, so part of the unspent funding relates to this,” she said.

“At the end of December 2020, some TEOs had spent all their money and others had not. For those with unspent funding, we extended the distribution deadline to June 2021.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick is Green Party spokesperson for tertiary education. She says the application for hardship funding has been a ‘degrading’ process for many students.

Access to hardship money differed with each organisation with some students having to provide bank statements to prove their financial difficulties.

MP Chlöe Swarbrick, Green Party spokesperson for tertiary education, said the hardship fund has felt like “salt in the wound” for many students.

“Throughout the last two years I’ve been inundated with stories from students who’ve had to drop out due to impossible financial situations in the midst of Covid-19,” she said.

“Students were forced to filter through often invasive and degrading processes that wildly varied at each tertiary institution.

Swarbrick has submitted a petition, signed by 12,248 people, calling for the Ministry of Education (MoE) to provide immediate direct support to all tertiary students.

“Had this been centralised through the Ministry of Social Development, like the wage subsidy was, so much time would have been saved, and we’d have far better understanding of what’s happened in getting the money to those who need it.”

Among the providers to receive funds from the first round of Government cash was Yoobee Colleges which has 2500 students at six campuses in Auckland, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch. It was given $101,053 but only awarded $5003, supporting eight students.

A Yoobee Colleges spokeswoman said applications for the hardship fund were low in the 2020 “but spiked significantly in 2021”.

“During 2020, despite regular communication and promotion of the fund, including how it can be accessed and used, demand for the fund was low. All funds not used were returned to TEC,” she said.

“In the second half of 2021, we had a high influx of (hardship) requests due to extended lockdowns.

“We made 71 student hardship payments, plus 103 distributions of food vouchers. The student hardship payments were used to support students with rent, medical expenses, utility bills and transport costs.”

Te Pūkenga (previously known as New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology) – which now operates the country’s 16 polytechs – received $4.6m in 2020/21, but underspent by $1.2m.

Just over $3.4m of hardship money was given to 9192 students. Te Pūkenga has around 280,000 students and is the country’s largest tertiary education provider. Te Pūkenga has been approached for comment.

The initial $20m cash was given to New Zealand’s eight universities and 16 polytechs, but was also more than 100 private training establishments (PTEs). These included bible schools, pilot training and scuba diving centres.

The Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) says about $1.6m of “unallocated/unwanted” funding was eventually returned to the Crown in 2021. A considerable sum remains unaccounted for.

Some tertiary organisations gave their entire allocation to students in 2020/21. However, ten of them helped no students, despite receiving a total of more than $110,000. Two organisations returned their share of money to the TEC.