'Real challenge' to manage staff numbers as more schools report Covid-19 cases

South New Brighton School is the latest school to confirm a positive Covid-19 case.

A shortage of teachers may begin to emerge as the number of Covid-19 cases within schools continues to grow.

Schools across New Zealand are struggling with staffing shortages due to Covid rules, with one school in Waikato asking some years to stay home and learn online due to a shortage of teachers. Hillcrest High School in Hamilton has created a roster for students this week, with some years learning online from home and some years coming to school on varying days.

“We have decided to roster students home this week, with the likelihood that this may continue next week, with more staff at home because of the Covid close contact isolation rules,” principal Kelvin Whiting wrote in an email to parents this week.

At least nine Canterbury schools reported a positive Covid case by Monday as the number of confirmed community cases across the region grew each day. So far, there are 269 cases active in Canterbury.

Canterbury Primary Principals’ Association president Sandy Hastings​ said schools had strong protocols in place to deal with cases, and were taking a “cautious” approach, sending any students with potential Covid symptoms home immediately.

School's with positive cases were telling her the regional Ministry of Education was providing them with “absolutely stellar” support and advice on how to manage cases, she said.

“It's going to be quite different to last time when we had whole areas in lockdown. We're going to have children and staff moving in and out of isolation, so it's going to be much more of a hybrid, rolling kind of a model.”

The “real challenge” would be managing the number of staff available at affected schools, so they could keep their systems in place to manage Covid cases.

Some of these systems included dividing the school into bubbles to provide distancing between groups of students, creating adequate ventilation within school buildings, and enforcing mask wearing.

“[These] have really paid off because a number of the schools I've spoken to have had quite low numbers of close contacts identified because of all the mitigations they've been putting in place.

“We're all taking it one day at a time, but the goal is to stay open ... as much as possible .”

Meanwhile, Kaiapoi High School in North Canterbury, Ellesmere College in Leeston, and Hornby High School and South New Brighton School in Christchurch have notified their communities about positive cases.

Hornby High School advised families on Monday that two of its students had tested positive for Covid-19.

“We have identified the students most at risk of coming into contact with the positive cases during the infectious period which was Thursday 17th February and Friday 18th February,” principal Robin Sutton said in a post on the school's website.

Any close contacts would be notified soon, and the school would remain open for everyone else.

At Kaiapoi High, a student has tested positive and a group of mostly seniors have been identified as coming into contact with them during the infectious period, which was February 17 to 19.

In an email, principal Bruce Kearney said day-to-day activities at the school would continue as normal, “with a major emphasis on watching for any symptoms”.

“We have gone through a thorough contact tracing process, in consultation with the Ministry of Education, which has identified students who are close contacts,” he said.

“These students’ families have received a specific email informing them of this classification and what action they need to take.”

At South New Brighton School, a staff member had tested positive after attending school on February 15. No children had been identified as close contacts and students could still go to school.

In a letter to parents and caregivers, principal Susan Walls said the contact tracing process had been completed and wānau should watch for symptoms.

Ellesmere College informed its community on Friday that a staff member had tested positive, and principal Ronan Bass had contacted the whānau of any close contacts.

At Te Waka Unua School, in Ferry Rd, Christchurch, a junior student tested positive on Saturday and several students and staff were now self-isolating.

Principal Janeane Reid said all students who were identified as close contacts had been informed. They were all part of a year 2 class.

The students identified as close contacts were home learning with the teachers who were also isolating and several students were now waiting on day five test results, she said.

Those results were expected on Tuesday.

Reid said she was aware staff shortages may become a problem, so the school had contingency plans in place.

“We've got a large [number of] staff so [there] may be a shuffling around of the teachers to meet where the need is at the time.”

The Canterbury schools that have now reported a positive Covid-19 case are;: Ellesmere College, Hoon Hay School, Kaiapoi High School, Knights Stream School, Marian College, Rangi Ruru Girls' School, Rangiora High School, Saint Thomas of Canterbury College, South New Brighton School and Te Waka Unua School.

What happens if there is a Covid case at your child's school?