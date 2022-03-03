Covid-19: College re-opens but questions over hybrid learning

Nelson College headmaster Richar Dykes says the school will re-open to students apart from boarders on Thursday, ending a week-long closure due to Covid-related absences.

Nelson College reopened for most students on Thursday, after a drop in the number of Covid-19 cases at the school.

Headmaster Richard Dykes said there were about 50 active cases at the school of around 1000 students on Wednesday, compared to a peak of 67 after the school closed last week due to a surge in Covid-related absences.

The bulk of contacts identified as needing to isolate in the early stage of the school’s Covid surge, under Phase 2 of the red setting, could now return, with close contacts no longer needing to isolate under Phase 3, he said.

Dykes said about 90 of the roll of 930 day students were away on Thursday. That's compared to about 30 per cent away when the school was closed. One teacher was also away on Thursday.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has clarified the Covid-19 rules for school sport, and says they are likely to be changed soon.

“At some point we’ve got to move on and now’s the moment,” Dykes said.

“We’ve just got to ... muddle on like everyone else, do our best.”

Under Phase 3, people only need to isolate if they test positive for Covid-19, they live with someone who does, or they have symptoms and are waiting for a test result.

The school was among high schools advising that students who chose to isolate “without good reason” may be marked as an unjustified absence, in accordance with Ministry of Education guidelines.

Dykes said students who were unwell should stay at home.

But the evidence was that children were safe at school, and hybrid learning was unsustainable, he said.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Auckland Point Primary school principal Sonya Hockley, pictured after Covid-19 lockdown ast year, says about half the school’s students are back at school, after a third of students got Covid-19.

“Long term it’s not sustainable for our staff to do online and face-to-face at the same time.

“In order of quality education; face-to-face number one, all online number two, hybrid number three. Because you’re just really stretching staff.”

Auckland Point School said it had enough staff to be able to teach at school, after a third of students and four staff at the primary school contracted Covid-19.

Principal Sonya Hockley said only one teacher and a small group of children were at the school with a roll of 114 students in central Nelson last week

Around 60 students were back on Tuesday, she said.

“We’re managing ... but it’s new ground.”

A couple of children had tested positive again after new cases emerged in their family, she said.

“We’re just doing all the things we should do to make sure that we are safe ... using our hygiene protocols, children using masks where they should.

“We’re trying really hard to mitigate another outbreak, but it is in our community ... and we just have to live our lives in the way that we try to keep it at bay”.

More than 250 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Nelson-Marlborough on Wednesday.

Waimea College principal Scott Haines said it appeared to be when, not if, it the school would hit a “hybrid stage” of learning – where it was supporting a large number of students online whilst also trying to provide an in-person programme at school.

“Staff are really good at doing one or the other, but we have not yet been tested at trying to do both things.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Waimea College principal Scott Haines says it is a matter of when not if the high school will implement hybrid learning, as the Omicron outbreak spreads.

The school of more than 1500 students in Richmond near Nelson had its first confirmed case of Covid-19 on Thursday.

Six students and one staff member had tested positive on Tuesday, with fewer than 20 isolating.

“We’re doing our level best to support those who are learning online”, Haines said.

“[But] the efforts of our staff need to be in the classroom with the students that are infront of them.

‘Its not a simple solution to say let’s just turn the camera on and feed the same message to the students at home.

“Fatigue sets in very very quickly if a student were to sit infront of a zoom link for five hours a day, seeking to essentially watch what’s going on in class.”

Meanwhile, Nelson Central School principal Pip Wells contacted police on Wednesday morning after two women staged a protest outside the primary school, near where a large group of intermediate school students were also waiting for a bus.

The women were holding placards with anti-vaccination messages, she said.

“We felt it was inappropriate to be targeting children with adult messages.

“Members of our parent community were really upset about it.”

Police said they were called to a breach of the peace at the intersection of Nile St and Alton St in Nelson at 8.30am, and spoke with those involved.