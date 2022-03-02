Former MP Amy Adams named as new chancellor of University of Canterbury

Former MP Amy Adams has been appointed the new chancellor of the University of Canterbury (UC).

Adams is a former UC student, having graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree with First Class Honours.

Her legal career included becoming a partner at the Christchurch law firm Mortlock McCormack, and in November 2008 she was elected as MP for Selwyn.

Adams said it was a “privilege” to serve the Canterbury community.

“I feel humbled to be appointed to a role where I can use my experience to support students and staff in strengthening our place as a globally recognised, comprehensive, research-intensive university, delivering world-class education.”

Adams replaces Sue McCormack who held the role since 2019. As chancellor, Adams will sit on UC’s council and committees.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff New Zealand Prime Minister John Key (centre) and Amy Adams (one from right) with officials during a visit to Christchurch’s Justice and Emergency Precinct in December 2016.

Vice-chancellor professor Cheryl de la Rey said she was “delighted to see the role filled by someone who is obviously committed” to the local community.

“I look forward to working alongside Amy as we guide the University in fulfilling its strategic vision, especially as we rapidly approach the 150th anniversary celebrations of the University of Canterbury in 2023,” she said.

Professor Te Maire Tau, Pou Whakarae of the Ngāi Tahu Centre at the University of Canterbury, congratulated Adams on her new appointment.

“We hope she will strengthen our efforts as we continue to work together to advance academic excellence for all our students.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF University of Canterbury lecturer Steven Ratuva has been appointed as a Distinguished Professor. He is the first Pacific person ever to be promoted to the highest professorial status of Distinguished Professor.

Adams held a number of positions during her time in parliament, including Canterbury Earthquake Recovery associate minister for almost three years.

She hit the headlines in May 2020 when then-National leader Todd Muller named her number three in the party rankings and gave her the Covid-19 recovery shadow portfolio role. She retired from politics in October 2020.

Shayne Te Aika has been named UC’s new pro-chancellor, in a term which begins immediately.

“I will continue to express the desires of iwi and hapū, as well as my own ideas, toward guiding Te Kaunihera o Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha (University of Canterbury) to make sound decisions toward the learning and educational pursuits of Māori students, while embracing the ambitions of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu,” he said.