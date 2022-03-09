Fundraiser for Tonga hits home for Marlborough Girls' College students

Mele Moli struggles to describe the feeling that filled her heart seeing her classmates wearing the colours of her ancestral homeland Tonga.

“It was heartwarming, throughout the day ... It was overwhelming,” she said, of the mufti day fundraiser at Marlborough Girls’ College last week.

The Year 13 student at Marlborough Girls’ College had helped to organise the day for her family’s home country, still recovering from a volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami on January 15.

JACINTA HEGAN-BELL Marlborough Girls’ College student Mele Moli paints faces in the colours of her ancestral homeland Tonga.

Mele said her family had only just heard from relatives in Tonga last week, as an internet cable damaged during the disaster had finally been repaired. “Mostly on my mum’s side.

“It was pretty sad, not being able to get in touch for like a month ... Mum said it’s a crisis in Tonga right now ... Some families lost food sources like their gardens and crops and stuff.

“And I know there are other groups in the school affected too, there are a lot of Tongan families here.”

JACINTA HEGAN-BELL Marlborough Girls’ College students get into the spirit of the day.

Year 13 Dean Karen Tattersall said she had decided to set her students a new challenge each term, and suggested a fundraiser for Tonga for Term 1.

Mele said she had been hoping to contribute to the recovery in some way, but she understood Covid-19 was making it hard for the Blenheim Tongan community to organise relief efforts.

“I thought it was so heartwarming when Miss brought it up ... We thought it was a good idea.”

TAMARA LIVINGSTONE Carnival games boosted fundraising efforts.

A red and white mufti day was held, with coin donations laid on Tongan flags drawn on the quad. The total amount collected was more than $1800, which Tattersall believed was a record figure for mufti day fundraisers. The funds would go towards Red Cross relief efforts.

The students enjoyed traditional Tongan dancing, music and carnival games during the day, with Tattersall among those who took shaving cream pies to the face.

Mele also circulated a video showing how to do a traditional Tongan dance, and was thrilled to see so many students having a go at it, she said.

“I was so proud of everyone doing the dancing ... We didn’t expect it to take off that way.”

JACINTA HEGAN-BELL Co-organiser Lava Tikeri, right, says her favourite part of the day was seeing her peers showing support for Tonga.

Co-organiser Lava Tikeri said her favourite part of the day was seeing the students coming together to show their support for Tonga.

“I thought it was just going to be another normal mufti day but seeing the girls walk in with red and white, it was so touching.

“We’re very grateful for that, that we even had the opportunity to give what we can ... Even though I’m not Tongan, I feel grateful even for the opportunity to support my Tongan sisters.”