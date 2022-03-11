Fight or flight: A coastal town versus its seagulls

Raucous squawks, guano and pinched lunches are commonplace for the people in a coastal Otago town.

It's tug-of-war between the human residents of Ōamaru and their feathery counterparts, and the birds are winning.

But as the local council invests tens of thousands of dollars to deter the protected tarāpunga, or red billed gull, from nesting in the town centre, researchers and local educators are saying that seagulls aren't naughty, they're just doing what they need to survive.

Nationally, the population of tarāpunga are in decline – there are fewer than 100,000, a reduction of 30 per cent in half a century. In Kaikōura number halved since the 90s.

Researcher Dr. Chris Lalas​ said they were now classified as “at risk”. They are one of only two bird species in Aotearoa whose decline is attributed only to climate change.

But their Otago population is a totally different story. In 2021, a total of 8000 nests were identified, nearly triple what was recorded in 2014.

It makes up 20 to 30 per cent of the national tarāpunga population, representing roughly 25,000 gulls.

“They've done it all themselves, there is no one explanation,” Lalas said.

Christopher Lalas/Supplied Gulls take refuge on a building in Ōamaru.

He said the most obvious explanation was the security of their main source of food, krill, which survive best in cooler waters.

“You may have a gull who has adopted you, but for the species as a whole, they're not trying to eat your lunch because they can't get it from the sea.”

“They are opportunists,” said researcher Dr. Sally Carson​.

“Like humans they’ll take the easiest food source available. But also, like humans, takeaways for every meal is unhealthy, and not good for feeding their chicks with.”

Sinead Gill/Stuff The gull problem spans across the Otago coast, including a Hampden cafe with this sign, but their nesting on Ōamaru businesses is considered unique.

For that reason, a favourite haunt of theirs are Ōamaru school yards, where children may leave food unattended.

St Joseph's Primary School teacher Leigh Thomas​ said whenever the bell rang for interval or lunch, the gulls appeared “like clockwork”. If they couldn’t find food there, they moved on to the neighbouring school.

“There used to be a lot more of them, but now the children know to not feed them,” she said.

Her pupils are part of the Great Otago Gull Count, a project run by the Otago Peninsula Trust, which Carson and Lalas gave public talks on behalf of.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Millie Fogarty, 9, takes a photo of a gull for the Great Otago Gull Count.

On Thursday morning before morning tea, just under a dozen children were counting the gulls on the playground.

Nearly all had a story about a tarāpunga pinching a sandwich, or otherwise getting into their lunchbox.

Molly O’Neill​, 10, didn't remember what type of sandwich it was, just that it wasn't fish.

“I starved," she said.

"When I first came to school there were heaps of them.”

Sinead Gill/Stuff Tendayi Rondozai, 10, with a decoy he built to scare gulls from the school’s roof.

“They're really smart,” Sephrin Staju​, 10, said. “They know exactly what time we are eating. Everyone used to feed the seagulls. We know not to feed them now but some forget.”

“I feel really bad not feeding them, they look hungry,” Mikayla Pine​, nine, said.

Carson said her job was to stop the negative behaviours of humans towards the gulls, Otago-wide. That has two extremes – stopping people from hurting the protected species, but also stopping them from loving them too much.

Teaching children not to feed the gulls helped in a big way, she said.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Pupils tally up the gulls on the playground. Molly O’Neill, 10, shows her teacher her work.

“Ōamaru is relatively unique in New Zealand, with the gulls nesting on businesses.

"They're not doing it because of food sources, but because every building is like its own predator free island ... but it does come with hygiene issues, clogged drains and gutters, and can be hard on roofing material.”

For years the gulls have nested on top of Ōamaru businesses.

One year, hundreds of gulls nested on top of the Countdown supermarket alone. Countdown group manager Craig Unsworth​ said they had tried multiple methods to keep them away.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Building owners have installed wires, spikes, lasers and kites to deter gulls from nesting.

In 2019, they installed a machine which created ozone gas. It was supposed to make it too uncomfortable to nest around.

“They just used that to nest on instead,” he said.

Then came lasers, Unsworth said. The lasers didn't hurt the birds, but their slow spinning motion was supposed to scare them off. That didn't work either. “They were determined.”

In 2020, they hung up a dozen kites in the shape of hawkes. It worked.

Sinead Gill/Stuff The tarāpunga awaiting their next victim, or friend, depending on whose perspective.

“It was the cheapest option, $8000 to get them professionally done ... because of winds they all end up damaged or blow away, but we’ll probably do it again for the next nesting cycle.”

It was either that, or have someone constantly go up and remove nesting materials before the nests were established, he said.

Any solution came with a price tag. In 2021 the Waitaki District Council committed $80,000 to dissuade tarāpunga from nesting in town, but on March 8 proposed to reduce that to $30,000.

Council regulatory manager Andrew Bardsley​ said the reference to “seagull control project” was not referring to a specific project, but the money would go towards helping property owners in town.

John Bisset/Stuff Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher chasing some locals in 2020.

“Many of the building owners have actively worked to dissuade the gulls from nesting, however some building owners have done nothing, which is frustrating for those businesses around them,” he said.

Because of their protected status, tarāpunga can't be culled, and once their nests are built, they can't be moved, he said.

The council set up an alternative nesting site on nearby Cape Wanbrow two years ago, but the gulls weren't taking to it: “CBD buildings are just safer for them in relation to predators and shelter,” Bardsley said.

Local school pupils have built decoys to lure the gulls to the cape, but those were also unsuccessful.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Kaycee-Mae Gibbins, 11, with a decoy she made to lure gulls away from the CBD.

Department of Conservation scientist Graeme Taylor​ said the council should be cautious with which project was prioritised, protecting town centre buildings or developing a reserve.

He said every time a business was gull-proofed, the tarāpunga would just hop to the next one, and once the town centre was protected they could encroach on residential areas.

“I feel sympathy for owners, but they [gulls] need a safe place.”