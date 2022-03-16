Protest clean-up estimated to cost Victoria University nearly $50,000

Anti-mandate protestors occupied areas of Victoria University’s Pipitea Campus. The clean-up for the university is estimated to be close to $50,000.

Protesters occupied the streets surrounding the campus, including erecting dozens of tents and parking vehicles in the car park and lawns of the law school, as well outside the business school, in Rutherford House on Bunny St.

The university was “extremely disappointed” in the way the campus was left, spokeswoman Katherine Edmond said.

“The estimated cost is reflective of the scale of the clean-up and repair job required. It is frustrating that these costs are not able to be spent on the university’s core learning, teaching, and student support activities,” she said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Dozens of cars and tents occupied the grounds of the law school for the duration of the protest.

The work required includes removing rubbish, cleaning, water blasting, replacing broken doors and glass panes, and maintenance to the grounds around the campus. It is estimated to cost more than $46,000.

Students reported being abused and intimidated prior to the occupation forcing the closure of the campus, displacing up to 400 staff and 5000 law and business students, who switched to online learning.

STUFF Protesters and police clash early on day 23 of the Parliament occupation.

More than 30,000 people signed a petition started by the Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association (VUWSA) calling for the campus to be cleared.

Edmond said the university was very appreciative of the ongoing work led by its property services staff and contractors, which will allow the campus to reopen earlier than planned, on March 21. It was originally not meant to reopen until April.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Molesworth St running between Parliament, left, and the university’s law school, right, lined with protester vehicles early on day 11 of the occupation.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said it was still too early to estimate the cost of the damage for the council, but anticipated it would likely be a six-figure sum, “depending on the amount of landscaping, planting, and other repair work that’s needed”.

Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said it was still too early to estimate the cost for the clean-up of Parliament grounds, which reopened on Wednesday, but the figure was expected to be released by the end of the month.

Last week, police said it had destroyed camping and personal property seized at the occupation, after it was found to be contaminated with human waste, dirt, and hay.