Auckland students win campaign for gender-neutral toilets at their school

A group of students at Albany Senior High School in Auckland are on a mission to get gender neutral bathrooms in schools across Aotearoa.

A group of Auckland students have successfully campaigned to get gender-neutral toilets at their school.

Now, they want the Government to make good on its election promise to provide gender-neutral bathrooms to all schools.

The students from Albany Senior High School on Auckland’s North Shore started a campaign for gender-neutral bathrooms to be made compulsory at all schools in 2021.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Albany Senior High School students (from left) Brianna Outshoorn, Asher Shah, Magdalene Ross, Sophie Rear and Ashley Nealon (absent) want Labour to deliver on its 2020 election promise to provide all schools with gender-neutral bathrooms.

As a result, Albany Senior High School will be converting eight disabled bathrooms into self-contained gender-neutral bathrooms, the first two of which will be completed during the next school holidays.

Principal Claire Amos believes the efforts of the group, including Sophie Rear, Magdalene Ross, Brianna Outshoorn and Ashley Nealon, all 16, and Asher Shah, 15, may have encouraged more students to open up about their gender identity, as the number of students who officially identify as gender diverse jumped to 29 in 2022, up from 11 in 2021.

Asher, who is non-binary, said having to use bathrooms which don’t align with their gender makes them feel like they are invalidating themself.

They tried to avoid needing to use the bathroom by not drinking water during the day, which resulted in headaches and affected their learning.

“Intentionally misgendering myself just to have access to basic sanitary facilities takes a toll on my mental health and not using the bathrooms takes a toll on my physical health.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Albany Senior High School principal Claire Amos said for many schools, funding was a barrier to getting gender-neutral bathrooms.

“I shouldn’t have to choose which aspect of my health I value more.”

While the students have achieved their goal of getting gender-neutral bathrooms at their school, they believe the Government is failing to deliver on its 2020 election promise to create more inclusive school environments.

“We will ensure schools apply guidance to create safe and inclusive school environments for all students [and] work with schools on providing gender-neutral bathrooms,” Labour’s 2020 rainbow policy included.

“We need the Government to be able to fund schools to make those changes,” Magdalene said.

Ministry of Education associate deputy secretary of property delivery Sam Fowler said each school’s board of trustees is given a capital funding budget to be spent over a five-year period, to fund projects in their 10-year property plans.

Health and safety projects are the number one priority, followed by essential infrastructure, fit for purpose learning environments and then discretionary projects.

“Projects such as gender-neutral bathrooms are determined by the schools themselves, funded through their capital budget, and their delivery is school-managed.”

Schools may make decisions regarding the way bathrooms are configured, so long as they meet the ministry’s regulations, which say gender-neutral toilets must be in a self-contained unit with a sink and full-height doors and walls for privacy.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government was mandating that gender-neutral bathrooms “be considered” in the design on new schools. (File photo)

Converting the eight bathrooms at ASHS was estimated to cost between $50-60K, however Amos didn’t believe this should have to come out of schools’ capital funding budget, as many would not be able to choose gender-neutral bathrooms over other education needs.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said he was committed to furthering initiatives which promote safe and accepting school environments for rainbow students as per Labour’s election promise.

He said the Government was working with schools to provide gender-neutral bathrooms “so all students can feel comfortable throughout the school day” as part of the Education Work Programme, which Cabinet agreed upon in March 2021.

“We will also continue to mandate that gender-neutral facilities be considered as part of the design and development of all new school builds.”

“All young people should feel safe, secure, accepted and valued at school.”