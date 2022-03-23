Abolish school streaming to improve education for Māori students, says research

Streaming should be abolished as it “exacerbates the long-term systemic failure” of Māori students, says new research into inequality in schools.

According to Christchurch-based think tank Tokona Te Raki, more than 90 per cent of New Zealand secondary schools operate streaming, which the Ministry of Education (MoE) defines “as grouping students [...] into different classes for some or all subjects based on perceived ability”.

Education minister Chris Hipkins does not support streaming and said the MoE is working “to move away” from the system.

But new research by Tokona Te Raki says it needs to be removed as it disadvantages Māori, increasing “learners’ sense of low self-worth and low self-esteem”.

Researchers spoke to 35 Canterbury rangatahi (youth) aged between 15 and 25 to investigate Māori learners’ experiences of transitions between school, tertiary study and training and employment.

Although some participants felt streaming enabled them “to achieve academically because of being streamed into higher classes”, the majority said “it unfairly disadvantaged them in their academic trajectory”.

“I was put into all the lowest classes for English and maths,” said one.

“I wish they’d pushed me a bit further because I was in all those easy classes, so I’d just f*** around and just did the bare minimum.”

Another said: “The assumption behind streaming that our rangatahi (young people) are not capable, which is putting Māori kids into low classes and not actually teaching them at an appropriate level.”

Being streamed into pathways that don’t lead to university was a reason why so few Māori qualify for university when leaving school, the research found. The other reason cited was a “lack of information” about courses requirements.

The findings of the research were published in the Ngā Tapuae report which concluded that “streaming learners into high and low ability classes that sends a long-term negative message”.

“Streaming can have detrimental effects on rangatahi and their career trajectory when incorrect assumptions are made about their ability and aspirations.”

Streaming has previosuly been called racist, placing Māori student at the “bottom of the pile.”

Research by academics at University of Canterbury in 2020 found “Māori and Pasifika students are over-represented in low-stream classes and therefore experience the predictable and well-established harmful impacts of streaming”.

Minister Hipkins said “streaming increases inequality and robs too many students of their shot at a quality education”.

“Schools should have high aspirations for every learner and reduce barriers to education,” he said.

“The Ministry is working with Tokona Te Raki, alongside education organisations to help the sector to move away from streaming, and I support them to work with schools, parents, whānau, iwi and communities to do this.”

Anne O’Brien, the MoE’s senior policy manager said “local and international research is clear that streaming does more harm than good”.

“The evidence shows that streaming can limit learner aspirations and engagement, create low expectations and self-fulfilling cycles of lower academic achievement,” she said.

“This contributes to inequitable outcomes, especially for Māori, Pacific, and disabled learners who are disproportionately placed in lower streams. We support all moves towards inclusive and equitable learning environments.”

There are alternative approaches to streaming that benefit all learners and foster safe and inclusive learning environments, she said.

“The Ministry does not collect specific data on how many schools have moved away from streaming.”

The MoE recently released a report describing the evidence around streaming. He Whakaaro: Does streaming work? A review of the evidence can be read online.

Former Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Whanau Tahi and Cashmere High School student Te Matau Flanagan was one of the young people interviewed by researchers.

He said the Ngā Tapuae report highlights “that our Maori students are struggling”.

“When you're born in a system that keeps pushing you down, it keeps telling you 'no, you are part of the statistics and not the good ones', it really gets [under] your skin,” he said.

Flanagan completed his degree at University of Canterbury and now works for Tokona Te Raki.