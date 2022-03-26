Life in a university neighbourhood - vomit on driveways, broken glass and urinating in parks

Life for Gavin Marriott can be like living in a "war zone" - noisy parties almost every weekend, and drunken young people roaming the streets.

“Noisy parties almost every weekend, drunken young people roaming the streets, beggars, boy racers ... we are surrounded by a number of different groups now.”

For more than 14 years the 69-year-old has lived in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton. Not far from the main campus of the University of Canterbury, there is a large student population in the area.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Marriott says students roam from one flat at weekends along the path behind his house, drinking and taking drugs – despite it being a liquor ban area.

“University students come to Christchurch as visitors, and don’t regard it as their town or regard themselves as residents, and so are oblivious to neighbours,” he said.

“They have no idea that this is a residential area.”

Senior sergeant Roy Appley, the area’s community services manager, said police had been monitoring large gatherings in Riccarton and Ilam during the past month.

They had arrested six people and issued 40 alcohol infringement notices during gatherings in March, while noise control had seized 16 stereos, he said, adding that police, the city council the university and the student association were working to keep people safe.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Students ignore the fact that the area has an alcohol ban, Marriott says, drinking openly outside at weekends.

But Marriott, who was born in Riccarton and came back to Christchurch after finishing his job as a paramedic in London 14 years ago, still has his frustrations.

A small path behind his house is among Christchurch’s liquor ban areas, where it is illegal to drink or carry an open container of alcohol at any time in any public space.

The ban came into effect from 2011, following disorderly behaviour after the February 22 earthquake.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Rubbish has brought more rats to the local area, Marriott says.

“When the liquor ban was put in place a decade ago it was taken seriously by police and university student behaviour changed,’’ Marriott said.

“Young students then took part in helping the residents in organised groups, like the community garden I started, and residents in turn helped the students.”

But the fruits of those efforts seem to have soured.

Since the Riccarton-West Neighbourhood policing team left about five years ago, things have gone back to the past, if not the worse, Marriott feels.

“(People) urinate in the parks and our front lawns in front of children, vomit on our driveways.

“We have rubbish with an increase in rats, shopping trolleys and road cones in the river, smashed car windows and bottles all over roads,” he said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Rubbish, smashed car windows and bottles all over roads in the area where Marriott lives.

Appley said a neighbourhood policing team was designed to work intensely with a community for a specific period of time and build a partnership that would remain following its departure – but that police services still remained.

“The police don’t leave. In Riccarton, there’s the road policing team, the response groups, the public safety unit which operates on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, looking up parties and alcohol establishments. They all stay.”

Simmering tension

Riccarton is one of the most diverse and vibrant suburbs in Christchurch.

Home to about 28,000 people, 53 per cent of those who live there are aged between 15 and 39, according to the 2018 Census.

Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton community board member Helen Broughton said there has been “an inherent tension” between established residents and students in the areas adjacent to the university.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Local community board member Helen Broughton said there has been “an inherent tension” between established residents and young university students in the area. (File photo)

“I always say it’s quite a tension that university students reside with other residents.

“For Victoria (University Wellington) and Otago, students live in one area only, so it doesn’t impact a lot on other people. But it is an issue that affects Canterbury more than other universities,” Broughton said.

In the last couple of years she says she has received many calls from residents about students’ bad behaviour, particularly late-night parties and minor vandalism.

“Before the liquor ban I used to get five calls every week from residents complaining about students drinking and partying in public places.

“Now I get two calls per week. It is an emerging issue in the area. It’s time to readdress it.”

Supplied/Stuff University of Canterbury Students' Association president Pierce Crowley said the association has encouraged students to engage with the surrounding communities.

University of Canterbury Students' Association president Pierce Crowley said the association has encouraged students to engage with the surrounding communities.

“That would be engaging with their neighbours, letting them know our parties are going on.

“In doing so, it would help build harmonious relationships. So if there are issues, neighbours can discuss them themselves, rather than getting the police involved,” he said.

Over one weekend in March, two big parties were held at Ilam Fields at the University of Canterbury’s main campus, hundreds of students flouting Covid-19 rules by attending.

“We understand it’s been an issue this year,” Crowley said.

“In the next few weeks, alongside the university and the police, we hope to coordinate our response, and hopefully our neighbours will see improvements in those conditions.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Fountains on Shand Crescent in Riccarton are often a target for student pranks.

A university spokesperson said the university encourages students to “act responsibly and positively”, and activities that negatively affect the local community are not acceptable.

Students ‘well-behaved’

Appley said the liquor ban had been well enforced, and students had been responsible on the whole.

“Over the past summer season, particularly around the Riccarton area, there have been very few breaches of the liquor ban. Students, by and large, are well-behaved and very responsive.

“But in the last two weeks, there were three quite large parties,” he said.

Last Saturday night alone, 40 infringement notices were issued for people breaching the liquor ban in Riccarton.

“That was a large amount, much more than what we would normally expect to issue,” Appley said.