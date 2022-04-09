Parenting with an accent: How multicultural families raise their bilingual children in New Zealand

Karen Ng and her family in Christchurch. As a speech language therapist, Ng is fully aware of the importance of having the bilingual input for a child at an early age (Photo by La Stepi Photography).

Maintaining cultural knowledge and language skills is a challenge for a growing number of multicultural families, but experts say a lack of a national languages learning policy means compared to other countries, Kiwi kids are lagging behind. Wei Shao talks to five families raising bilingual children in New Zealand.

Karen Ng feels “a bit guilty” she hasn’t passed her mother tongue Cantonese to her 4-year-old son.

As a fulltime working mum of two young kids, the Hong Kong migrant living in Christchurch said little exposure to Cantonese in the Garden City made it “quite challenging” to teach two languages to her children.

“When my son was younger, he knew a lot of Cantonese, because I tried to teach him in Cantonese mainly, and my husband speaks English to him,” Ng said.

“But as he spent more and more time in daycare, he lost that.”

READ MORE:

* Chinese Language Week: Chinese Kiwis reconnecting with their native language

* Revival of te reo Māori reflected in sold-out language conference

* When you learn a new language, you learn culture too

* The ignorance behind mispronounced te reo Māori

* Value of learning second language in troubled world



As a speech language therapist, Ng is fully aware of the importance of talking to children in both languages from an early age.

She said there was a “critical period” when children could “understand and hear the different sounds” found in Cantonese but not in English.

“I know how important it is, as parents, we can shape their development by our experiences and how we interact with them,” she said.

Pre-Covid, Ng’s parents used to visit from Hong Kong, giving her son more exposure to the language.

“But with the pandemic, we haven’t seen our family members, so [he has] a lot less exposure to Chinese.”

Christchurch also had fewer bilingual daycare centres or schools than other cities.

She said her son now used certain words in Cantonese, such as “nai nai” for milk and “sui sui” for water, but could not hold a conversation in Cantonese.

Ng said she had a similar experience as a child.

“As I grew up in Canada, I always felt more comfortable speaking English. My mum had the same battle with me.”

Through constant exposure to Cantonese, Ng said she hoped her son would be interested in learning the language when he grew up and would not need to start from the beginning.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF SeungHee Cindy Pak, who has taught Korean to kiwi kids for nearly 20 years, is talking to her daughter Molly in Korean. They watch Korean dramas together to keep Molly’s language learning progressing.

A bigger challenge to maintain language skills

It is hard to learn a new language, but even harder to maintain the language in an English environment.

SeungHee Cindy Pak, who has taught Korean to Kiwi kids for nearly 20 years, said teaching her own child was “probably the most difficult” because of her immersion in English.

“Her dad, grandparents and friends are all English speakers,” said Pak, a Korean teacher and language learning researcher who lives in Hamilton.

She said she aimed high but was realistic.

“Forcing her to speak the language is rarely a good strategy.”

Her daughter Molly, now aged 11, was a stronger English speaker than Korean.

“Molly sees her identity more as a Kiwi, rather than a Korean. I respect that,” she said.

Pak said an effective way to teach Molly Korean was “to be positive about her language learning” and “to put her in an interactive environment”.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Cindy SeungHee Pak and Molly Jiah Collins-Pak at their home in Hamilton.

“She would learn more and faster when she is in a situation where she has to use Korean to communicate, like a game day with other Korean kids and families.”

Last year, Molly won a prize at a picture diary contest among students attending Korean schools across the world. The contest was organised by the Ministry of Education of Korea and the International Korean Education Foundation.

The winners, about 12 students in the world, were usually invited to Korea, but last year’s trip was cancelled due to the pandemic.

However, the win has boosted her motivation to become more fluent in Korean.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Molly Jiah Collins-Pak won a picture diary contest organised by Korea’s Ministry of Education and the International Korean Education Foundation.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Molly's picture diary was about a flea market at Waikato Korean School, where she set up a stall for her used toys.

Watching Korean drama was another way to keep Molly motivated to keep learning the language. They recently watched the shows Strong Girl Bong-soon (힘쎈여자 도봉순), My Love From The Star (별에서 온 그대), and Boys Over Flowers (꽃보다 남자).

“I watch with her,” Pak said.

“The shows are in Korean. She picks up some Korean words she knows, and asks me to teach her more, as there is an immediate need to know the words.”

Molly always uses Korean when she asks for a treat, saying “Eomma, aiseukeulim, meokeoyo?” (“Mum, can we have ice cream after dinner”)

“She knows that speaking Korean would make me happy, and I usually give the treat to her.”

Using language to help tamariki feel comfortable with their identity

Te reo Māori advocate Anton Matthews said he was strict about using te reo Māori at home in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

“I speak te reo Māori to my children 100 per cent of the time, and my wife who is Pākehā speaks English maybe 60 per cent of the time to them,” Matthews said.

“They are fluent in both languages. They feel comfortable being who they are and can walk comfortably in both cultures.”

Supplied/Stuff Te reo advocate Anton Matthews and his family in Christchurch.

It was important to stick to the “one parent, one language” rule at home, he said.

“For me, the biggest benefit of being bilingual is that my tamariki know who they are, and are comfortable with their own identity. They are proud of their Pākehā side, and their Māori side.”

Besides teaching Māori words, Matthews said parents could use various resources – storytelling, singing, crafts, and nature exploration – to make language learning a shared and joyful experience.

“We have lots of oral traditions. For a long time, Māori wasn’t written down at all. So our traditions were passed down through stories.

“We talk about these myths and legends, or Pūrākau in Māori, as bedtime stories, not Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” he said.

Singing is another tool to raise children bilingually.

“I love the fact that nowadays there are lots of pop songs on the radio, not just in English but in Māori. My kids love them.”

Anton Matthews When your kid kicks off a tantrum, tell them they're just being a tangiweto.

To give tamariki a bilingual boost, he suggested parents “not let perfection” stop them from speaking Māori to their children.

“A lot of Māori parents I know are embarrassed or shamed that they cannot speak Māori well,” Matthews said.

“They might have a little bit, but they don’t want to speak that little bit they’ve got because they are worried that they might be wrong. My advice is always that, it’s okay.”

Reading is key to ‘double monolingualism’

Highly competent bilingualism – akin to being a native speaker in two languages, is less common in New Zealand where many children are not exposed to other languages constantly.

Supplied/Stuff Yawen Wang is reading a bilingual (Mandarin and English) book with her 2-year-old at home in Wellsford.

Yawen Wang, a stay-at-home-mum of a 2-year-old based in Wellsford, northwest of Auckland, shares her daily stories of parenting a bilingual kid on social media, and is developing her business as a parenting influencer.

The V-blogger has attracted more than 20,000 fans on Chinese social media apps, such as Little Red Book – China's version of Instagram, by offering detailed reading plans in English and Chinese for young children.

“Wellsford is a small town... As English is so dominant here, we are more concerned about my daughter’s Chinese.

“This is the main motive for my V-blogging, to create a bilingual environment for my daughter,” said Wang, who came from China to New Zealand with her partner in 2017.

She has about 800 children’s books in Chinese at home, and her 2-year-old spends about two hours reading every day.

“It is key to have a good reading habit, as reading is the main way for us to learn and use Chinese.

“Reading has become part of her life. Going to Saturday Mandarin class will not help her speak the language as a native speaker.”

Yawen Wang, a Chinese immigrant living in Wellsford, sings 'Twinkle twinkle little star' in English and Mandarin with her 2-year-old.

Japanese mum Terri Suzuki in Christchurch follows a very structured approach to raising her two boys in multiple languages.

“When I found out I was pregnant with my first child, my friend, a preschool teacher, told me that I had to speak Japanese only to my child.

“So whenever my kids talk to me, they automatically switch to Japanese, as I don’t respond to them if they speak English.”

Her 6-year-old started preschool at three months old, but can now speak Japanese fluently.

“The rule is simple. I just translate every single word into Japanese, and make him repeat. It has been ongoing since he was born,” Suzuki said.

Stuff Kids book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” in Japanese at Terri Suzuki's house in Christchurch.

Kiwi kids lag behind their Asian and European peers

As New Zealand is becoming more ethnically diverse, maintaining cultural knowledge and language skills is a challenge for a growing number of multicultural families.

The Asian ethnic group for example, is predicted by Statistics NZ to make up a quarter of the New Zealand population by 2043. The Asian population is projected to surpass a million in 2024-27.

The Māori population is projected to surpass a million in 2028-32. In 2018, Māori represented 27 per cent of New Zealand's youngest age group (0–14 years).

The number of enrolments in language subjects (other than English) in NZ secondary schools saw an increase in the past five years,from 79,971 in 2017 to 88,720 in 2021.

The top five language enrolments in NZ schools are te reo Māori, French, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese.

Sharon Harvey, associate professor in the education department at Auckland University of Technology, said there was a lack of a clear pathway or a national languages learning policy in NZ schools.

“Compared with other Asian and European countries, Kiwi kids are lagging behind,” she said.

Supplied/Stuff Sharon Harvey, child language expert and associate professor in education at Auckland University of technology

With respect to early childhood education, Harvey said there was a need to promote translanguaging (using more than one language) in early childhood centres.

“We need to provide a supportive environment where kids are encouraged to use a mix of languages.

“They might learn English and Māori from their teachers, or might speak English and Mandarin to their little friends. All that mixing is OK, and very good for the children,” she said.

Most primary and secondary schools did not recognise other languages skills.

“New Zealand really needs to make the most of the language resources we have. Schools need to find ways to support a variety of languages in addition to English and Māori,” she said.

Associate deputy secretary at the Ministry of Education, Pauline Cleaver, said schools could choose what languages they taught, in consultation with their communities.

“In many cases, schools choose languages spoken in their communities because students learn best when they can combine new learning with what they already understand,” she said.

The Government encouraged students to learn additional languages alongside the three national languages: English, Te Reo Māori and New Zealand Sign Language.

“One way that we support the teaching of other languages is through New Zealand’s trade agreements and the formal educational arrangements we have with China, France, Germany, Japan and Spain.”