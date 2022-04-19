Parents too ashamed to send children to preschool without kai, teacher says

Charity KidsCan now supports a record number of schools early childhood education centres in New Zealand.

For many families getting by on a tight budget, Monday is the toughest day.

Money is low and the week’s groceries have all but gone. As a result, some parents are too ashamed to send their children to preschool without any lunch.

At Christchurch’s Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Horomako o Te Huruhuru, 50 per cent of whānau are on sole parent benefits, many others are grandparents.

The centre has a roll of 28 but some days almost two thirds of the children are kept at home because of a lack of food.

“We’re lucky to get 10,” teacher Alyssia Manihera said.

“A lot of our whānau are too whakamā (ashamed) to bring their kids in with no kai, so they keep them home.

“At the end of the day, our kids miss out. They are the ones that suffer.”

The Islington centre is one of six Te Kōhanga Reo (Māori language preschools) in Christchurch and Manihera said staff often provided food to ensure children could still attend.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Te Kōhanga Reo o Te Horomako o Te Huruhuru is one of six Māori language preschools in Christchurch.

“We try as best we can as a kōhanga, forking out of our own pockets, to provide extra support for our whānau.”

The pandemic and the rising cost of food and petrol had made it even more difficult for families, she said.

“Covid has hit a lot of whānau in the pocket, really hard.”

Many people in Christchurch would be surprised to hear there were children in the city who missed preschool because of a lack of food, she said.

“If they are not from the area or of that economical background, I think it would be hard for them to understand.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF KidsCan chief executive and founder Julie Chapman is calling on people to support a child in their own backyard.

“More often than not you get judged, they relate it to your parenting skills. For some of our solo parents it wasn't a choice. If your husband died that wasn't something they chose.”

Staff at the kōhanga have applied to charity KidsCan to receive lunches and clothing, but there is currently a waiting list.

The charity supports 56 schools and 10 early childhood centres (ECEs) in Christchurch but Manihera said Māori could often be scared to reach out for help.

“There are trust issues with the system, especially Oranga Tamariki. I have that at the back of my mind, if I don't brush my kids’ hair today, is somebody going to call up and complain to Oranga Tamariki and take my kids away?

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Hagley Preschool in Christchurch is on a waiting list to receive support from charity KidsCan to help take "one stressor" away from families.

“Hiding it, we feel, is better for us because the end result won't be as harsh.”

The reason they applied to KidsCan was “to take the stigma away” from struggling families, she said.

“Our whānau will feel confident and happy, dropping their kids off at kōhanga, knowing it wouldn't be identified that it was their whānau that needed the assistance.”

Another Christchurch ECE on the KidsCan waiting list is Hagley Preschool, where many parents are from refugee backgrounds and struggling to make ends meet while learning English at Hagley College.

“As adult students, that puts them on a lower income bracket,” preschool director Jocelyn Wright said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Bee Williamson, assistant director of Hagley Preschool, plays in the sandpit with two of the children.

“We do see some of the struggles, and we are very much about supporting our community.”

Although parents were sending children to the preschool with a lunchbox, they often contained packet food, which was high in salt and sugar, so staff would usually top them up with healthy food.

Hagley Preschool is now set to join the KidsCan programme. “We see KidsCan as one way that we can support our community and their aspirations to do better,” Wright said.

Founded in 2005, KidsCan supports children at nearly 1000 schools and ECEs across New Zealand with food, shoes, jackets and health essentials.

Chief executive Julie Chapman said the charity was helping a record number of Canterbury children, at a time when donations had reduced.

“We really need people who can afford to help to step up and support a child in their own backyard,” she said.

“It makes such a difference to them, and their parents, when the community provides a safety net for them in these challenging times.”

To make a donation to KidsCan visit www.kidscan.org.nz or click here.