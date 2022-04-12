Greens launch student hardship investigation, claiming Govt is ignoring the issue

Student unions have partnered with the Green Party to understand the levels of poverty and effects of the pandemic on student wellbeing.

Together, they’re also campaigning to increase student allowances and change the StudyLink rules which stop most students from being able to access the weekly allowance. Most students can get only a student loan, but they say more students should be eligible for a benefit – rather than having to rely on interest-free student loans.

Student union leaders from across the country said students were in “survival mode”, trying to afford rent and food in cities where universities operate.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff VUWSA president Ralph Zambrano says he knows dozens of students have stopped studying because they can’t afford to live in Wellington.

Anecdotally, Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association president Ralph Zambrano​ said he knew “dozens” of people who had dropped out of university because they could no longer afford to live in Wellington.

Chlöe Swarbrick, the Green’s tertiary education spokeswoman, launched a national survey on Tuesday, alongside 33 student associations.

She said the Government didn’t want to know how bad it was for students, and so hadn’t collected better information about these issues.

“We are committed to building the data and high quality, irrefutable evidence for change,” she said.

“If the ministry won’t do it, if the Government won’t do it, we will.”

The survey was asking students to share their experiences of hardship, as part of a “people’s inquiry” into student wellbeing. Swarbrick said they would analyse the results, and then present a report to the Government later this year.

Swarbrick said it was clear, even before the survey, that students needed liveable incomes – and the cost of living in a city was now so high that working part-time wasn’t enough to make ends meet.

At the joint press conference, New Zealand Union of Students’ Association president Andrew Lessells said students needed “a universal student allowance”.

“We’re pouring tens of thousands of dollars into these people and then forcing them into situations where they have to drop out of education halfway through,” he said.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said it was unclear why student allowances needed to increase.

“I don’t see a need for it. Not unless we’re clear about the problem they’re trying to solve,” he said.

On April 1, student allowances and the living costs loan increased by $25 a week.