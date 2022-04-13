Salisbury School hosts pilot programme for pupils 'at risk of disengaging'

A pilot programme in the Nelson-Tasman region aims to support primary and intermediate school-aged children at risk of disengagement.

Salisbury School at Richmond, near Nelson, is hosting a pilot programme for primary and intermediate school-aged children at risk of being suspended or excluded.

HIEKE Nelson Principals’ Association president Symon Beattie said 492 young people were stood down across the region in 2020.

“The current system is not working for these children, and we need to do better,” Beattie said. “We, the Ministry of Education and schools, need to identify ‘at-risk’ students earlier and provide the right support to increase educational engagement. This desire for change is how the pilot came about.”

Based on a similar programme in Napier called Te Tupu Managed Moves, the 12-month Nelson pilot started this month with a working title of Te Tumu. It would be co-educational and rolled out in two phases, starting with students in years 7 and 8 and then those in years 4-6, with about six students per cohort.

Supplied HIEKE Nelson Principals’ Association president Symon Beattie says 492 young people were stood down across the region in 2020.

“We were very impressed at the success they were having for their tamariki and rangatahi,” Beattie said of Te Tupu in Napier. “It brings everything together around the child – their whānau, school, and any other support they need.”

A safe environment, high staffing ratios and an individualised learning plan were key features of Te Tupu. Of 46 students who went through the programme, 43 experienced success back in their own schools, he said.

“Nelson Tasman principals are really excited that we are piloting our own version of Managed Moves,” Beattie said. “We believe it will really help students have success in education.”

Katrina Madill has been appointed as Te Tumu project co-ordinator and is bringing the team together.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Salisbury is the only residential school for girls with intellectual disabilities in New Zealand. It is hosting the 12-month Te Tumu pilot programme.

“Currently, our team includes specialist teachers, a teacher aide, and a youth worker,” she said. “Everyone is really excited, all sharing the same values – this is more than a job to us, and it is more than just about school. Helping young people build their strength and mana beyond the classroom, while also finding their place in education is what we are all about.”

Salisbury School provided Te Tumu with its own defined area on the Richmond site.

Principal Ellie Salcin-Watts said the team at Salisbury had been looking at developing a pilot to support at-risk young people in education, at the same time as the region’s principals were looking at Managed Moves.

Supplied Salisbury School principal Ellie Salcin-Watts says Te Tumu is being developed specifically for the region, responding to strengths and needs through a collaborative approach.

“The timing to collaborate was perfect,” Salcin-Watts said.

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti was in Nelson on Friday and had hoped to visit Salisbury School and see the pilot programme.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the meeting with the Salisbury team to be via Zoom.

“So I'm coming back.”

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti was in Nelson on Friday.

Tinetti said one of the most moving experiences she’d had during her time as Associate Education Minister was hearing from some graduates of the Napier programme. Now in their early teens, they “stood there with mana and said; ‘This has changed my life’.”

One mother said the programme had not only changed her son's life but her life, too.

“She was so proud of her son, and it was the most amazing sight to see that and the most privileged experience that I could hope to have,” Tinetti said.

Supplied Te Tumu steering group Symon Beattie (Nelson Principals Association- Hieke president), left, Lyn Evans (Nelson-Tasman Resource Teachers of Learning and Behaviour cluster manager), Shane Winterton (Ministry of Education), Ellie Salcin-Watts (Salisbury School principal), Pete Mitchener (Broadgreen Intermediate principal), Katrina Madill (Te Tumu project co-ordinator).

Salisbury School was under the threat of closure for many years until 2017 when Education Minister Chris Hipkins said he had “agreed to end the closure process”.

Back then, the roll stood at 10. In 2020, it had dropped to four, where it has hovered since.

Tinetti said the rolls of the residential specialist schools in New Zealand – Salisbury, Westbridge in Auckland and Halswell in Christchurch – had been decreasing.

“So, I've asked my officials to go back and look at the criteria around those young people coming into the residential schools,” she said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Salisbury School staff Ritchie Telfer, Dale Roozenburg, Carolyn Shirtliff and Christine Robertson are passionate about keeping the school open. Video first published in March, 2017.

At the moment, enrolment was managed nationally.

“I believe that the local area knows their young people best but even better than that, the whānau knows their young person and the young person needs to have a voice in that as well. So I've asked my officials to go away and have a look at a process that would ... have a big voice from the local area, whānau and – most importantly – the young person.”

That advice was due back with Tinetti at the end of April, “Covid willing”.