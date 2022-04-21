'Seeds of hope' flourish in memory of big-hearted cancer victims

Nayland College students Daisy Scranney, left, Ruby Jones and Erica Batchelor hand out information at the school to promote the charity – Suzi Seeds in Sean's Footsteps – supporting the education of orphans in Uganda. The charity continues the work of Nelson man Sean Thomas, a Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor, and Suzi Keepa a Nayland College guidance counsellor, who both died of cancer in 2021.

The beaming smiles of Ugandan orphans belie the hardships they endure in their daily lives that late New Zealander Sean Thomas spent 20 years helping ease.

Last week, it was students where he lived in Nelson who wore broad smiles as they honoured his kindness, and that of fellow cancer victim, Suzi Keepa.

Videoing attempts at traditional African games and traditions like carrying water on their heads, the Nayland College students clocked up images to post on social media for the Ugandan children and others to see.

The end of term school event last Wednesday helped raised funds to support the charity, Suzi Seeds in Sean’s Footsteps, set up by teacher Matt Robinson to honour the work of his friends Thomas and Keepa, who both passed away in 2021.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Sean Thomas, right, with JJ, who Thomas mentored through the Nelson Tasman Big Brothers Big Sisters programme. Thomas’ dedication to supporting young people, including orphans in Africa, was honoured last week, as school students helped raise money for the cause.

In the early 2000s, Thomas committed to ensuring a 10-year-old boy called Franco from a Ugandan Aids orphanage, got an education and stayed in good health.

Now a leader in his community in the east African country, Franco was helping other orphans get a chance at the same thing.

Thomas was introduced to Franco by a mutual friend who undertook research in Uganda, and had since directly funded the education of nine orphans, two of whom were now at university.

Matt Robinson/Supplied Suzi Keepa was a much-loved guidance counsellor at Nayland College before she passed away from stomach cancer in 2021.

Robinson supported Thomas by connecting students at Nayland College and the orphans in Franco’s care.

After Thomas’ death to lung cancer, the orphans lost the land they lived on and the associated ability to make a living and grow food, Robinson said.

Robinson offered to help connect Franco with Thomas’ friends and others who might be interested in carrying on in his footsteps, quickly realising that a charity needed to be set up this year for donations.

The orphans needed more help than ever, having been evicted from the village by a form of land tenure in Uganda known as Mailo, Robinson said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Charlie Mackean throws water over fellow Nayland College student Jade Roach at the end of an African themed water carrying game at the school. Students ran activities and games at a fundraiser for the charity, Suzi Seeds in Sean's Footsteps, which aims to support orphans in Uganda as a continuation of the work of late youth mentor, Sean Thomas.

“The area they have been growing crops on they no longer have access to, and they were using that area to build bricks as well, which was one of their main sources of income.”

Thomas was also a local youth mentor, helping set up the mentoring charity, Big Brothers Big Sisters in New Zealand.

Keepa was a guidance counsellor at the school who also dedicated her life to young people before she succumbed to stomach cancer, Robinson said.

She had a similar philosophy of improving the world by supporting the next generation, and would often advise others to keep planting “seeds of hope” in young people, he said.

Much of last Wednesday’s activities were co-ordinated by Ella Childs, one of the year 11 students promoting the charity on social media as part of a “social action” sociology unit.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Sean Thomas and JJ met through a mentoring programme. Before he died of cancer in 2021, Thomas wrote a book with JJ filled with life-tips for when he was gone.Video first published in January 2021.

It was easier to get messages out to students via platforms like Instagram or TikTok, said Childs, whose grandmother was a cousin to Keepa.

Within a week of launching their promotion in March, the students had almost 200 followers, she said.

Daisy Scranney was among year 11 students handing out information about the charity to other students at the whole school event.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nayland College students write messages on a sheet that teacher Matt Robinson plans to deliver to a village in Uganda, for which he is setting up a charity to continue the work of Sean Thomas, a youth mentor who died last year.

Students could scan bar codes on the back of flyers to access information about the charity and school’s support of it on social media, she said.

“We’re never going to be able to be in their [Ugandan orphans] footsteps, but we can try and help people understand what’s going on over there, and we can try and help them by raising money.”

People wanting to donate to Suzi Seeds in Sean’s Footsteps can sponsor a child’s education directly or contribute a monthly amount to their living costs, or make a one off donation to the Give a Little page.