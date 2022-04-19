International postgraduate students treated 'like massive drain on society'

A "vital" environmental science masters student says international students already invested in New Zealand should be repaid with residency.

Faye White fell in love with Aotearoa so much on a working holiday that she invested more than $100,000 on international student fees to learn how to protect it.

New Zealand is her home now, and the “outstanding scholar” plans to continue work to mitigate the effects of climate change and sea level rise on coastal communities.

She paid tax while working throughout her studies, and the Government invested a $50,000 scholarship on her research, but that same Government’s immigration policy has made White and other postgraduate students the lowest priority, she says.

Her Lincoln University supervisor says Immigration New Zealand (INZ) should be actively trying to retain “vital” postgraduate students like White. Instead, White says, they’re being denied the fast-tracked residency enjoyed by others and feel forced to leave.

“We’re being treated like a massive drain on society when it’s the complete opposite.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff International student Faye White is researching how to protect the coastal environment of a country that she says has shown her little loyalty in return.

Anyone on an eligible visa who was in the country on September 29 qualified for fast-tracked residency as long as they had lived here for at least three years, earned above $27 an hour, or worked in an essential role.

Student visa holders like White are ineligible.

“All it’s doing is pushing them away. They will take their skills somewhere else.”

The applied science in coastal management masters student said she had required nine visas since 2016 – three due to Covid-related processing suspensions.

If the 29-year-old had stayed working in hospitality rather than upskilling, she would now have residency.

Supplied White, right, is a postgraduate student researching sustainability and the eco-systems of coastal communities.

Last year, White won a contestable $50,000 scholarship funded by the Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge, which aims to guide policy on sustainable coast and ocean management.

White’s supervisor, Lincoln University senior lecturer Steve Urlich, said she was an “outstanding scholar” in a field with a skills shortage.

“It’s a really complex space, and being able to have people like Faye trained and going in to the workforce is vital.”

Her area of study – which embraced bi-cultural knowledge – was important for the long-term health of the marine environment and the collective wellbeing of Kiwis, he said.

“We need to attract and actively retain young people like Faye.”

White was grateful for university staff who had gone out of their way to support her.

Chris Skelton/Stuff White fell in love with the New Zealand environment when she arrived six years ago.

She felt she had shown her loyalty to the country.

“I want to be here, this is my home.

“But we’ve been shown no loyalty [back], or respect.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on April 11 that she would make attracting international students one of her aims in her first overseas trip in two years, whuch left on Monday.

But the students already here were struggling, vulnerable, and many would likely leave as soon as they completed their studies because they did not feel valued, White said.

“I have spent the last three months in terrible mental health because of this.

“If you knew the experiences of people like me, why would you come here?”

White only got confirmation last Tuesday that she would be allowed back into the country after visiting family in the United Kingdom for the first time in three years, in July and August, despite only having two weeks left on her current student visa.

After that, she relied on being able to get a partnership visa (she has now lived with her partner for the required year) to complete her thesis alongside coastal Māori communties.

While she didn’t like not being able to get residency on her own merits, it would put an end to paying international fees.

She paid about $30,000 in international student fees per year for three years of her undergraduate degree – paid partly by her job as a nanny, which included live-in accommodation at the time.

Her postgraduate scholarship does not cover her full fees while she remains an international student.

All other new visa applications are on hold until October.

Immigration New Zealand was unable to comment before deadline.