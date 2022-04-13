Marlborough schools hang onto masks as country moves into orange

From 11.59pm Wednesday, all of NZ will move to the orange traffic light setting. Limits on gatherings will be removed entirely, including at events, concerts and at hospitality venues.

Marlborough primary schools will make their own decisions on masks as the region moves into orange.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday with the number of deaths and hospitalisations decreasing, the country would move into orange, with most mask requirements to remain apart from at schools, where they would be encouraged but no longer required.

Riverlands School principal David Parsons said pupils would still wear masks on Thursday, being the first day in orange and the last day of Term 1.

“I feel that the mask wearing we’ve been doing has really prevented the spread,” Parsons said.

“We certainly peaked [in Covid-related absences] last week and the week before, and this week absences have definitely dropped, there's been a lot of pupils coming back after ... isolation. But we’ve not had huge numbers [of absences] and we’ve been very fortunate to have only a few teachers off.”

The school had been taking extra precautions, such as encouraging parents to pick up pupils outside the school gates, and doing staff meetings online, Parsons said.

However, if case numbers in the school community and in the wider region dropped further over the school holidays, Parsons and the school board would review whether to wear masks in Term 2.

“And we’d be excited to have school assemblies again ... we’ve been keeping the senior and junior schools separate so it would be good to bring them together again.”

Wearing masks in the classroom definitely had its challenges, Parsons said.

“It’s been difficult, no two ways around that, especially on hot days. It’s been challenging but I’m amazed how resilient the kids are, and even wanting to wear masks, they’re quite aware of why they’re wearing them and really willing. I was really pleased.”

However, he would be hanging onto the several boxes of masks supplied to the school in case of any new variants, he said.

“We haven’t been stingy about giving out masks, and in the back of my mind is that I don’t know what’s ahead. We’ve got a wee way to go with variants and whatnot, so I don’t see them as surplus.”

Fairhall School acting principal Aaron Sangster said his teachers would still be encouraging mask use among children until there was a marked decrease in the region’s case numbers. Going by the number of pupil absences, that had not happened yet, he said.

“Our numbers are still going up ... we had a quieter week last week, but then there were a few more absences this week, so it's been changeable.”

There were certainly challenges that came with masks in schools, Sangster said.

“Especially for students that really rely on being able to see their teacher’s expressions. I know a teacher of our Year Fours was finding it really hard to do the reading programme with the mask on.

“But you’ve got to weigh that against the greater good. We've been fortunate with staffing, it’s been more our students off sick, which has been lucky because of the lack of relievers at the moment.”

Hipkins said the change to orange from midnight on Wednesday would mean the entire country could enjoy the school holidays with relative normality, but he warned the country could move back to red during winter.

There were on average 100 fewer people in hospital than when the Government last reviewed its Covid-19 settings, and deaths were also trending down, he said.

“We are coming off the peak and are now well on the other side of it.”

However, epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker urged the Government to reconsider this loosening of restrictions, saying Auckland could move to orange but the rest of New Zealand should remain at red while coming down from peak transmission.

He said New Zealand no longer had accurate information about how the virus was spreading, and removing the requirement for masks in schools could risk spiking infections.