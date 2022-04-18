Victoria University looking at rules on intimate relationships between students and staff

Victoria University is looking at relationships between staff and students. In May 2021, an external investigator was brought into the university to respond to a complaint regarding a relationship between a staff member and a student.

Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington​ is in the final stages of consulting on a policy on intimate and close relationships between staff and students.

Students, staff and faculty boards were being consulted on the policy, due to be released this year, acting vice-chancellor Professor Jennifer Windsor​ said.

“What it will do is look carefully at if there are limits to be placed on staff-student relationships.

“We would take a values-based approach, around thinking about if and how are those personal relationships possible,” Windsor said in an interview.

READ MORE:

* Vice-chancellor Grant Guilford ready to move on, as Vic Uni continues to embed itself in Wellington community

* Victoria University appoints acting vice-chancellor

* External investigator called in after complaint of relationship between Victoria University staff member and student



ROSA WOODS/STUFF The Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association marched on Midland Park against sexual violence just as Russell McVeagh started taking applications for 2018's summer clerks.

As of April 11, 2022, no formal allegations of harassment had been reported to the university council, Windsor said, who in early March took on the vice-chancellor role in an acting capacity from Grant Guilford.

She said she did not know numbers of reports of sexual harassment in the two years prior, 2021 and 2020.

In May 2021, an external investigator was called in to the university, following a formal complaint regarding a relationship between a student and a Victoria University staff member.

supplied “What it will do is look carefully at if there are limits to be placed on staff-student relationships,” says acting vice-chancellor Jennifer Windsor.

When asked whether previous reports of sexual assaults against staff members had driven a change in policy, Windsor said she could not confirm that.

“I can’t speak to that because the work on this was before I moved into the acting vice-chancellor role, but my guess is no.

“My guess is we’ve had most conversations around what is happening internationally and nationally because sexual harassment is such a big issue not only for universities but for all of us.”

Windsor declined to release further details of the policy while consultation was ongoing.

Currently, Victoria University’s staff conduct policy strongly discourages staff members from entering into an intimate personal relationship with a student at the university.

“Such a relationship risks taking advantage of the intrinsic trust, power and status differential implicit in the staff-to-student relationship,” the policy notes.

Staff members must disclose any personal relationship they have with someone they may be supervising and assessing to their head of school, and are normally not allowed to maintain that supervising position, according to the University’s Conflict of Interest statute.

Monique Ford/Stuff Victoria University’s current staff policy strongly discourages relationships between staff and students.

Meanwhile, Auckland University is currently reviewing its own disciplinary processes following the handling of two reported cases of sexual assault.

In one of the incidents, a student was accused of sexually and physically assaulting, and raping a fellow student.

The alleged perpetrator was allowed to keep studying while the alleged victim had to move back to her home country, unable to continue studying.

Windsor said she could not comment on the recent Auckland University case, but said she believed Victoria University had “strong” sexual harassment reporting procedures in place.

In 2020, Victoria University put in place its sexual harassment policy, where staff and students can make both official complaints and more informal disclosures, including reporting these online.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to make a formal complaint, so being able to disclose can present a lower bar for people to be able to engage with our processes, so it can feel easier and safer to engage,” Windsor said.