Is the tartan kilt, once a mainstay of South Island school uniforms, on the way out?

Students at Burnside High School in Christchurch discuss the pros and cons of the traditional winter kilt.

Woollen school kilts, once a mainstay of South Island schools’ girls’ winter uniforms, appear to be entering their twilight years.

A major Kiwi uniform supplier says the number of kilts it produces has halved in a decade, and it expects the trend to continue as more schools gravitate to gender-neutral and user-friendly options.

The buckled, wrap-around, traditionally wool, garment is understood to have been introduced to replace gym frocks in the 1960s.

The South Island’s biggest school, Burnside High School in Christchurch, will scrap the girl’s kilt from its uniform altogether when it introduces a new uniform next year.

While some prefects say they love the warmth they provide, they are not practical for modern and active teenagers.

Mainland Uniforms, which supplies more than 130 schools from Invercargill to Auckland, has gone from making kilts from 10 tartan materials a decade ago, to four or five.

Mainland Uniforms manager Carolyn Rhodes believed “tradition” linked to the settler history, particularly in Dunedin and Christchurch, made kilts a popular uniform item.

She was unsure why kilts, given their Scottish Highland origin, were not made an option for male students.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Burnside High School year 12 students, from left, Hridi Shokonya, Molly Brown, Sam Rankin and Maddy Horton, will be one of the last cohorts of students expected to wear kilts at the school.

“Christchurch is the main city for kilts for some reason.”

They were worn shorter further south in places like Dunedin, to keep them from dragging in puddles in the wetter climate. But in the cooler, drier climate of Ōtautahi, kilts were worn long.

“There is a turn at the moment”, with many schools phasing kilts out, she said.

“It is declining. They’re not as popular as they used to be, but the ones that are staying with them are the traditional ones.”

Kilts were likely less popular as schools adopted more gender-neutral trouser options in winter.

Those holding onto the kilt were heading away from 100% wool, which came with a high price tag, to more laundry-friendly, cheaper fabrics, Rhodes said.

Kilts on its website ranged in price from $140 for hybrid fabrics to $200 for wool.

Christchurch Girls’ High School, for example, has changed the kilt to a lighter, washing machine-friendly fabric, and Rhodes believed it was traditional schools that “probably won’t change in a hurry”.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Christchurch Girls’ High School has ditched the wool kilt, for a lower cost, machine-washable version.

One researcher, Dr Johanna Reidy from the department of public health at the University of Otago in Wellington, said in January girls’ school uniforms needed a radical redesign due to cost, and their influence on mental health and limited physical activity.

Restrictive uniforms and the lack of warmth for those in skirts made them reluctant to cycle to and from school or play on the jungle gym “for fear of inadvertently flashing your knickers”.

Burnside High School will next year phase in a new uniform without a kilt option for the first time, starting with its year 9 cohort.

A group of year 12 students agreed the changes would benefit future students.

Maddy Horton found her kilt bulky and impractical on the school commute, while juggling her laptop and other schoolwork.

“I personally have to bike to school, and it does take up a lot of room in my bag.”

Molly Brown said it “is a bit of a hassle in between classes getting it on and off especially if we’re doing recreational subjects such as PE or dance”.

Hridi Shokonya liked the warmth of kilts, but she would not miss the hassle of them being dry-clean only, and easy crinkle items. She has found herself late to class trying to get her kilt back on between classes.

Deputy principal Sally-Ann Goodman said after a recent survey of the multicultural, 2500-student school community, a lavalava and hijab had also been introduced into its uniform.

The kilt would be replaced by a year-round, more practical and lower-cost skirt. But students could decide which items of uniform they wore, as there was no item specific to gender.

The original wool kilt cost $179, as opposed to $68 for a skirt and $59 for trousers.

People surveyed who were in favour of the kilts were “very passionate about it”, but the feeling was not widespread, she said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Brown, Shokonya, Horton and Rankin all have thoughts on the negatives of wearing kilts as a uniform.

“Past pupils were in favour of keeping the kilt because that’s what they identified their school days with.

“When kilts are worn correctly and looked after, they look smart, but with teenagers, that's not always possible.”

She thought kilts as a uniform was to do with settler tradition, ideas of “what looks smart and institutional” and the warmth they provided.

Principal Phil Holstein believed having warm and cool options available at any time of the year offered comfort and “a little bit of flexibility as opposed to traditional winter/summer” only options.

The hijab, which would have the school logo, was introduced “to make Muslim students feel that the school values them”.

On top of its gender-neutral uniforms, with fitted and non-fitted as a choice, it had introduced a blazer option, something that had traditionally been the domain of private schools, he said.

“Blazers tend to be making a comeback in Christchurch schools. Students themselves are looking for a bit of formality and school pride.”